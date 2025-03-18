ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

City of Waterloo responded to more than 100 calls, handed out 54 tickets during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

By Shelby Knox

Published

Partiers filled Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day festivities, March 15, 2025 (Krista Simpson/CTV News).


















