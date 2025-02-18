ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

City of Waterloo extends parking ban, full cleanup could take weeks

By Shelby Knox

Updated

Published

Snow removal equipment is seen in Waterloo in this undated photo. (Courtesy: City of Waterloo on X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.