ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Child seen yelling for help from moving vehicle in Kitchener: WRPS

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Waterloo Region Police Service are looking for the owner and driver of the white convertible in this undated image. (Courtesy: WRPS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.