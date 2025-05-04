ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Celebrating May the 4th in Waterloo Region

By Shelby Knox

Published

A BB-series astromech droid from the Star Wars franchise sat on a couch in front of a monitor reading CTV News Kitchener. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.