ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Cambridge driver charged for makeshift window

By Shelby Knox

Published

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police released this photo of a makeshift window on a truck. (Courtesy: Wellington County OPP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.