ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Brantford man, 56, dies after three-vehicle crash in St. Jacobs

By Heather Senoran

Published

Hawkesville Road and Three Bridges Road in 2021. (Source: Google Maps)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.