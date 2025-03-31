ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Brantford Bulldogs win second straight playoff game against North Bay Battalion

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Jake O'Brien celebrates during a Brantford Bulldogs game. (Image credit: ProAm Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.