ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Bobbi Ann Brady claims victory, secures Haldimand-Norfolk seat

By Shelby Knox

Published

Independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady, as shown in this recent handout image, will represent residents of Haldimand-Norfolk at Queens park after winning the riding in the 2022 Ontario provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rose-Le Studios, Simcoe


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.