ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Blair Road set to close for at least 6 months amid retaining wall replacement

By Heather Senoran

Published

Retaining wall on Blair Road in Cambridge on March 3, 2025. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.