ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Big game, bigger impact: Elmira, Ont. family’s tailgate tradition supports local cancer care

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Over 200 people packed onto the Williard family's driveway on Sunday for a Super Bowl party, all in support of local cancer care. CTV's Hannah Schmidt has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.