ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Beloved CKCO host’s legacy continues

By Shelby Knox

Published

The legacy of a former CKCO host lives on with the return of a beloved event.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.