ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Attempted robbery at Paris, Ont. financial institution

By Shelby Knox

Published

Images of a suspect in an attempted financial institution robbery in Paris, Ont. (Courtesy: Brant Ontario Provincial Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.