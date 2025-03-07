ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Around $5k worth of tablets stolen from Guelph store: police

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Guelph Police are looking for two men in a tablet theft of around $5,000 dollars. (Courtesy: Guelph Police).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.