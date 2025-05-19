ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Annual K-W Kennel Club Dog Show packs The Aud over long weekend

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The 152nd K-W Kennel Club Dog Show was held over the May long weekend, drawing approximately 400 dogs and their handlers to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.