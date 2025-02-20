ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

35-year-old Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

By Heather Senoran

Published

A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.