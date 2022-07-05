Advertisement
Italian artist carves art onto barren fields amid drought
Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022 10:13AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 5, 2022 10:20AM EDT
Italian artist Dario Gambarin is using barren fields in the Veneto countryside to create art that carries an environment message.
Using a tractor, plow and rotary harrow, he carves massive art pieces highlighting the need to preserve water, as northern Italy faces one of its worst droughts in decades.
