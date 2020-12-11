JANUARY

IRANIAN GENERAL QASEM SOLEIMANI KILLED

Protesters chant slogans while holding up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

WUHAN GOES INTO LOCKDOWN

People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)

HARRY AND MEGHAN DROP ROYAL BOMBSHELL

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Canada House in London, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

176 PEOPLE KILLED IN IRAN PLANE CRASH

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

AUSTRALIA BATTLES WILDFIRES

Fire burns in the grass along the road as firetrucks pass by near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

KOBE BRYANT KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASH

People gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)