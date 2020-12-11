JANUARY

 

IRANIAN GENERAL QASEM SOLEIMANI KILLEDJAN_IRAN_SOLEIMANI_CP16878322.jpg

Protesters chant slogans while holding up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

 

WUHAN GOES INTO LOCKDOWNJAN_WUHAN_CP17323963.jpg

People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)

 

HARRY AND MEGHAN DROP ROYAL BOMBSHELLJAN_ROYALS_CP16863318.jpg

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Canada House in London, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 

176 PEOPLE KILLED IN IRAN PLANE CRASHJAN_IRAN_PLANE_CRASH_CP17829044.jpg

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

 

AUSTRALIA BATTLES WILDFIRESJAN_AUSTRALIA_FIRES_CP18687814.jpg

Fire burns in the grass along the road as firetrucks pass by near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

 

KOBE BRYANT KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASHJAN_KOBE_DIES_CP18651759.jpg

People gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)