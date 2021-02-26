TORONTO -- Yukon is rolling out its vaccine doses in clinics across the territory. CTVNews.ca has the details on the immunization plan, where you can get vaccinated and how to book an appointment.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Yukon has given more than 10,000 residents their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The territory is prioritizing Yukoners in rural communities, older adults, high-risk health workers and people living in group settings.

Yukon is also opening its clinics in Whitehorse to all residents aged 18 and older.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

You should contact your local clinic, listed below.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

The Government of Yukon says residents should make an appointment in Whitehorse before going for a first or second dose. Clinics in rural communities where internet connectivity may be an issue will accept walk-ins.

Bookings for second-dose vaccine clinics are now open for some communities. The government says bookings typically open one week before the clinic date.

There are community-specific links below where you can book an appointment online, or you can call 1-877-374-0425.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

The Government of Yukon recommends reviewing the Moderna information sheet and after-care sheet before your appointment, and to prepare any questions you might have for health-care workers before heading to the clinic.

You need a valid health-care card to book an appointment online. You can use a Yukon or other Canadian health-care card. Without a card, you'll have to book by phone at 1-877-374-0425.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

Several communities are holding clinics, though a few do not have appointments open yet and some have already completed a round of vaccinations.

We've included a link to the Government of Yukon's main appointment page to check the status of clinics that do not have booking open as of Feb. 26.

If there are no appointments available, the government says residents should check back often since more appointments will open up and cancellations can happen.

Whitehorse (including Ibex Valley, Mendenhall, Marsh Lake and Mount Lorne)

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

If you have a health-care card, bring that to the clinic. If you're a resident of Yukon but don't yet have a health-care card, clinics will accept a valid photo ID like a passport or a driver's licence plus a valid Yukon student card, proof of employment in Yukon or reasonable proof of residency like a bill or lease agreement.

You should also wear a mask and bring your immunization record if you have it.

The government recommends wearing a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt to clinic employees can easily administer the dose to your upper arm.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

Some clinics are already offering second doses, particularly in Whitehorse. If you are going for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 immunization record with you.

Second doses are typically administered between 28 and 35 days after the first.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

You can phone the government toll free seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 1-877-374-0425. You can also email covid19info@gov.yk.ca.