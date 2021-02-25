TORONTO -- Vaccination clinics in communities in Nunavut are underway. CTVNews.ca has the details on the territory's immunization plan.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Nunavut has been prioritizing residents over the age of 18 who are most at risk of contracting or developing serious complications due to COVID-19.

Vaccines have also been prioritized for communities with minimal access to health services, long-term care homes, including residents and caregivers, and in crowded facilities like shelters and prisons.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Vaccines are expected to be open to all residents of Nunavut over the age of 18 as more shipments arrive.

Vaccines for younger residents will become available when clinical trials are completed for those age groups, the Government of Nunavut says.

Transient workers may be eligible to receive their vaccine in the territory after the campaign to vaccinate residents is finished, if any are left available.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

The Government of Nunavut says residents should call their local health centres for information about vaccine clinics, visit the government website and social media pages, or listen to local radio.

New clinics are expected to be announced through similar channels.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

The Government of Nunavut doesn't have a centralized vaccine sign-up system, but you can contact your community's health centre, which are listed below, to book an appointment.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

The government recommends people with respiratory issues like bronchitis, asthma, COPD, lung cancer and tuberculosis get the vaccine. It's important to bring any medications you're taking to your appointment.

The government also says the vaccine is safe for people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, cancer, seizures, heart issues and high blood pressure.

It's important to ensure you get both doses of the vaccine, and the government says your second dose must be administered in the same community in which you received your first.

You can also get the vaccine if you've already had COVID-19 but not if you currently have it, as you’d need to remain isolated.

The vaccine is free.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

Most of the clinics across Nunavut are taking appointments from eligible residents, though some have different age restrictions between first and second doses and some may have completed their first round of vaccinations.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

On the day of your appointment, wear a mask and bring valid photo ID and proof of residency. For Nunavut residents, that includes Nunavut health cards, NTI enrollment cards, hunting licenses, rental agreements, utility bills and proof of employment.

New residents, medical workers, police and fire fighters must bring a valid photo ID, like a passport, health-care card or driver's licence, and also bring proof of employment in Nunavut or proof of residency like a lease or a utility bill.

Nunavut also recommends bringing a list of medications you're currently taking, or the actual medications.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

The Government of Nunavut says second doses are given on average 28 days from the first, but can be given up to six weeks after. The second dose will be the same vaccine as your first.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

You can contact the Government of Nunavut via email at info@gov.nu.ca, by phone at 867-975-6000, or your local health centre listed above.