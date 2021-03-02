TORONTO -- The Government of Northwest Territories says the publicly funded COVID-19 vaccine is being offered to eligible adult residents 18 years of age and older. CTVNews.ca has the details on the immunization plan, where you can get vaccinated and how to book an appointment.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

The government took a phased approach to vaccine delivery, starting in January 2021 with residents deemed to be at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or of having serious complications from the novel coronavirus.

That priority population includes people living in long-term care facilities, people with existing chronic disease or medical conditions, Northwest Territories residents who work out of the territory or who work with out-of-territory workers, front-line health-care workers and people living in remote communities.

As the vaccine supply increases, it says, vaccination is expected to expand to the entire eligible population starting in March.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

The Government of Northwest Territories says residents will be informed of where and when they will be able to access vaccinations through various communication channels including the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

Any changes to recommendations or the COVID-19 vaccine strategy will also be shared with the public, the government says.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

To book an appointment in Yellowknife, you can use the online booking portal. If you can't use the online portal, call public health at 867-767-9120. For other communities, the government is referring residents to the schedule listed online.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

The Government of Northwest Territories says the schedule posted on its website is updated as information comes available and is reviewed at least weekly.

It says if there is a date listed for your community and you need information about the vaccine and the clinic, you should contact your health centre.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

The government has several clinics set up for the coming days, while some clinics have already completed a first round of vaccinations. Current and up-to-date scheduling can be found on the government's website.

The full details about what each clinic is offering and timing for appointments and dose schedules is listed here.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

The government says to wear a mask to your appointment, show up no more than five minutes before your appointed time and bring your Northwest Territories health-care card.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is given as two doses into the muscle, with at least four weeks between the first and second dose. Some clinics are already administering second doses, and some of those clinics are contacting patients with an appointment time.

The Government of Northwest Territories says if the second dose is delayed, it should still be given as soon as possible and patients don't have to restart the vaccine series.

It's unknown how long the vaccine's effects will last, but the government says getting extra doses of the vaccine isn't currently recommended.

Each clinic has information about when the first and second doses are being administered.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

The government has a list of common questions and answers here.

If you need more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or the rollout strategy in Northwest Territories, you can contact your local health clinic, or the Inuvik Public Health Centre at 867-777-7246, the Yellowknife Public Health Clinic at 867-767-9120 or Fort Smith Public Health's 24-hour COVID-19 line at 867-621-2233 or 867-872-0562.