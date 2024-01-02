Health

    • Zebra blinds and roller shades recalled due to strangulation hazard

    Health Canada has issued a recall involving a brand of Zebra blinds and roller shades due to a strangulation hazard. (Health Canada) Health Canada has issued a recall involving a brand of Zebra blinds and roller shades due to a strangulation hazard. (Health Canada)

    Health Canada has issued a recall of 286 units of zebra blinds and roller shades because they pose a risk of strangulation.

    The blinds and shades, sold by Juste des stores/True Blinds from June to December 2023, are made with a looped chain that Health Canada says does not meet the federal Corded Window Coverings Regulations. Their design makes it possible for young children to become entangled, creating a strangulation hazard and possibly leading to death.

    Health Canada says the Quebec-based company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries as of Dec. 20, but warns anyone with the blinds to stop using them and contact the company for a cordless replacement repair kit.

    For more information about the recall or to request a repair kit, consumers can contact Juste des Stores/True Blinds by phone at 1-844-741-9835 or by email at info@justedesstores.ca or info@trueblinds.com.

