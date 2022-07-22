Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farm products contain pea protein not declared on label

Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farm products contain pea protein not declared on label

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall covers Zabiha Halal brand Original Chicken Wieners and Maple Lodge Farm Original Chicken Wieners, both sold in 450 gram packages with best before dates from June 30, 2022 to Sept. 28, 2022. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall covers Zabiha Halal brand Original Chicken Wieners and Maple Lodge Farm Original Chicken Wieners, both sold in 450 gram packages with best before dates from June 30, 2022 to Sept. 28, 2022. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

Canada

World

  • Russia defends veto of aid to northwest Syria for one year

    Russia defended its veto of a UN resolution that would have extended humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest from Turkey for a year, insisting that its demand for only a six-month extension was essential and accusing Western nations of using 'sly' tactics and trying 'to govern the world.'

  • Steve Bannon's defence seeks acquittal then rests case

    Steve Bannon's lawyer opened his defence Thursday, asking the judge for a direct acquittal, arguing that prosecutors had not proven their contempt-of-Congress case against the former adviser to then-U.S. president Donald Trump. Then the defence rested without bringing any witnesses.

  • Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

    Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social