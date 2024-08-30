Your trip to the emergency department is taking longer every year: report

BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau has died, the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed in a post on social media Friday. He was 31.
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
Compared to three years ago, trips take an average of 20 to 30 per cent longer across Canada, according to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information. Its new report on emergency department visits and lengths of stay shows that the time between registration and discharge has gone up in every province.
"Length of stay" measures the time interval between the earlier of triage time or registration time and the time when a patient leaves the emergency department. The data is separated by severity — "more urgent" visits are categories one, two or three on the Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale. "Less urgent" visits fall under categories four or five.
Between April 2023 and March 2024, the median length of stay across Canada for more urgent cases was 4.1 hours, meaning 50 per cent of visits were 4.1 hours or shorter. That's up 21 per cent compared to 2020–21, when visits were 3.4 hours.
For less severe cases, the median length of stay was 2.7 hours this past year, 35 per cent longer than the two hours it took in 2020–21.
For those admitted to hospital, the median stay has gone up five hours, from 10.7 to 15.7 — though the number in 2023–24 is down from 16.5 hours the year prior.
The total number of emergency department visits went up about 350,000 last year to about 15.5 million. That's also up around 1.5 million visits from two years ago.
And in every province with available data, the duration of emergency department visits has also gone up.
Times have risen particularly sharply in Manitoba and Prince Edward Island.
In Manitoba, depending on the urgency of the case, times have increased between 47 and 57 per cent over the past three years.
And in Prince Edward Island, the median stay for a less urgent visit is nearly five hours, almost double the mediantime in Canada. Overall, visits in the province take 53 to 81 per cent longer compared to 2020–21.
"Length of stay" starts when a patient checks in and ends when they leave, so the number includes the time spent getting treated, as well as the time waiting to see a medical professional.
The data doesn't separate wait times from treatment times, though many provinces list live estimates for emergency department wait times, or data showing wait time averages.
Ontario, for example, lists an average wait time of two hours for the month of June 2024, with average lengths of stay of 3.1 and 4.6 hours for low- and high-urgency cases, respectively.
Winnipeg updates live wait times for its emergency departments, where the time to see a physician or nurse practitioner is often at least eight hours long. Data on wait times can also be found for British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.
See here for a snapshot of average emergency department wait times in these locations from 2023.
An Israeli missile hit a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing several people from a local transportation company, the American Near East Refugee Aid group said Friday. Israel claimed without immediate evidence that it opened fire after gunmen seized the convoy.
The Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
The bodies of three foreign workers who were trapped for days in a railway tunnel in northeastern Thailand that collapsed during construction have been retrieved after an intensive rescue effort, Thai officials said Friday.
The UN human rights office said Friday that it will deploy a fact-finding team to Bangladesh to investigate alleged rights abuses and violations through use of excessive force by security forces to quell protests led by students against the former government this summer.
Venezuelans awoke Friday to a major power outage in the capital, Caracas, and several states.
Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit described the 28 Afghan nationals as convicted criminals but did not immediately respond to a request for comment to clarify their offenses.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia next week, the Kremlin said Thursday, despite the country being a member of the International Criminal Court, which last year issued a warrant for his arrest.
A Hong Kong court on Thursday convicted two former editors of a shuttered news outlet in a sedition case widely seen as a barometer for the future of media freedoms in a city once hailed as a bastion of free press in Asia.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Earlier this week the federal government announced a plan to convert 22 federal properties in Ottawa into housing, now the government is giving a glimpse into what those redevelopments could look like.
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.
Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced a second confirmed case of the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus in the state.
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
The Swiss city of Basel will host next year's Eurovision Song Contest from May 13 to 17, organizers announced Friday.
A court in Thailand on Thursday found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
Interested day trippers through the Ottawa Valley would be mindful to stop by the Heritage House Museum in Smiths Falls, Ont. where a local Beatles exhibit is on display.
Statistics Canada is set to release its gross domestic product report for the second quarter this morning.
It's a showdown between the world's richest man and a Brazilian Supreme Court justice.
A convenience store in Toronto has been hit with a three-week liquor and lottery licence suspension after an Alcohol and Gaming Commision of Ontario (AGCO) inspection found it was selling alcoholic beverages well before corner stores can officially stock its shelves with beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Joining Vancouver and Toronto, the Belle Province will become the third locale in Canada for the iconic restaurant guide.
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA's all-time three-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly US$63 million.
The 36 teams competing in the upcoming 2024/25 UEFA Champions League – the most prestigious competition in European club football – learned who they will play in the competition's newly revised format after the draw took place in Monaco on Thursday.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
Voters who’ve long considered themselves centrists or centre-right are expressing a range of emotions a day after the leader of BC United pulled the party from October’s provincial election: relief, frustration, anger, and disorientation.
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are spending an average of 30.5 minutes commuting per day, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
Harold Melbourne, an outreach worker who spends his days bearing witness, is on the front lines of B.C.'s toxic drug crisis.
One person is dead and two people have been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Whitby early Friday morning.
Thousands of Calgary students are headed back to school on Thursday for the first day of lessons, which could look a little different this year.
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to Ottawa Fire Services.
The rain is making a comeback Friday afternoon, though it's mainly sunny this morning in Ottawa.
Stephan Probst, the head of nuclear medicine at the Jewish General Hospital, and his co-accused, Wendy Devera, were convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman they met online in 2020.
A business in Pointe-Claire, on Montreal's West Island, was the victim of gunfire.
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Hundreds of trees around Wabasso Campground have been plastered to the ground, downed not by fire, but by hurricane-force winds that tore up asphalt and left tangled metal wrapped around the trees left standing.
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
A Manitoba community is proactively trying to avoid zebra mussels entering the nearby lake.
Some Regina businesses are feeling the financial fallout of the Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction.
The family of Richele Bear continue to look for answers over 10 years after the young Regina woman was murdered.
In the wake of Purely Canada Foods Corp. having its grain and primary elevator licenses revoked – the organization representing Sask. farmers is calling for a review of policies that allowed the company to deal grain in the first place.
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Families were left scrambling after a software malfunction left them without child care for the upcoming school year. The company behind the registration system is now apologizing.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
The Government of Saskatchewan is responding to concerns raised by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) regarding St. Paul's Hospital exceeding capacity.
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a 31-year-old man has died after being struck by a police vehicle on a grid road outside the northern community of Buffalo Narrows.
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
It’s the last long weekend of the summer, and many have their eyes on the sand and sun – however, recent rainfall has prompted closures at many popular swimming spots.
A brief video that has already been widely circulated on social media shows two people standing on top of the bridge’s west arch on Ridout Street - dangerously high above the river.
More than 300 CUPE 2361 members could be on the picket lines at Western University on Friday morning.
Two people sent to trauma centre after Grey Highlands crash.
Police are investigating a collision in Innisfil.
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
Increased police presence was reported in the 200 block of Eugenie Avenue on Thursday evening.
As kids and teens across Windsor-Essex try to enjoy the last few days of summer break, a province-wide cellphone ban awaits them at school next week.
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
Voters who’ve long considered themselves centrists or centre-right are expressing a range of emotions a day after the leader of BC United pulled the party from October’s provincial election: relief, frustration, anger, and disorientation.
A surge in traffic deaths on British Columbia's roadways has prompted the provincial government to impose stiffer penalties on dangerous drivers.
For years, Metro Vancouver has been worrying about the threat of the “Big One,” a megathrust earthquake expected to hit coastal B.C. one day.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
After well over a century of prohibition, people can finally raise a glass of cheer in a Cardston, Alta., restaurant.
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
The Community Drug Strategies of Manitoulin have received reports of an increase in overdoses in the region.
Sault police are investigating a break-and-enter incident at the city’s YMCA workshop last month.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
