Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
When wildfire smoke pollutes the air, "there is definitely an increase in asthma exacerbations," said Dr. Anne Hicks, clinical lead of the children's environmental health clinic at the University of Alberta.
In addition to asthma, research has shown that wildfire smoke is associated with more hospital visits for both children and adults with other lung conditions, such asviral infections, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as heart attacks and strokes, Hicks said.
Here are some things you can do to protect yourself and your children.
USE THE AIR QUALITY HEALTH INDEX
Environment Canada has an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) available online, where people can check the level of pollution in their communities. You can find it at https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/index--e.html
A rating of 1-3 is low risk, 4-6 is moderate risk, 7-10 is high risk and over 10 is very high risk.
But many people with asthma or other chronic conditions -- as well as infants, young children, pregnant people and seniors -- feel the effects of smoke and other air pollution at lower levels than people who are very healthy.
"As an example, some of my asthma patients have exacerbations by an AQHI of 5 and we provide letters to their school advocating for them to have access to indoor activities if there is a risk of triggering asthma during outdoor recess," Hicks said.
People should get to know what level of air pollution affects them and use the index to modify their activities accordingly, she said.
STAY INDOORS IF AIR QUALITY IS BAD FOR YOU
"It's really important to avoid exposure," Hicks said. "It becomes harder and harder, of course, when you're looking at air pollution, when it's happening every single day."
Stay inside with the windows closed as much as possible and use an air purifier, said Jeffrey Brook, an associate professor at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health, who specializes in air quality and pollution exposure.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN AN AIR PURIFIER FOR YOUR HOME
A high-quality air purifier should have a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter. Or, look for a filter with a MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) rating of at least 13, Brook said.
If you can't afford to buy a high-quality air purifier unit, you can make one, Brook said. Take a look at YouTube for instructions, he suggested, but essentially you'll need a box fan, MERV 13-rated furnace filters, duct tape and some cardboard.
BE MINDFUL OF HEAT RISKS
If you're inside a home with the windows closed and no air conditioning, make sure you're not trading one health hazard for another by overheating, Hicks said.
"You do have to be concerned for heat-related exposure, so heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which are also very serious and will impact children more than adults," she said.
In addition, she said, heat itself can trigger asthma attacks.
If it's hot inside your home and the air quality outside is poor, consider going to a community cooling centre, a shopping mall or a library.
WEAR A MASK IF YOU NEED TO BE OUTSIDE
"Masks are a good harm mitigation tool when you need to be outside, for instance to walk to work or school," Hicks said.
Surgical masks can filter out up to 20 per cent of smoke and other particulate matter and well-fitting N95 respirators can filter out up to 80 per cent.
They come in kids' sizes and have either ear loops or around-the-head elastics, she said.
Although an N95 mask provides the most protection from air pollution, the surgical mask is still worth wearing if that's more comfortable, Brook said.
MAKE SURE ASTHMA IS WELL CONTROLLED IN THE FIRST PLACE
Adults and children with asthma should always have a supply of both their "controller" medications and their "reliever" medications.
"Controller" medications are usually taken every day to keep inflammation in the lungs down and help to prevent asthma attacks. They usually contain an inhaled steroid.
"Reliever" medications are the inhalers that people take if they are suffering from worsened asthma, including asthma attacks. They are bronchodilators, which relax the muscles in the lungs and widen the airways. Salbutamol (brand name Ventolin) is a common inhaler medication.
People with asthma should always keep their reliever inhalers on them, just as a person with a severe allergy carries an EpiPen, Hicks said.
And no matter how well controlled the asthma usually is, if you're at all worried about yourself or your child, "definitely head to the hospital," she said.
"Many families who are meticulous with care have children who have asthma exacerbations, including severe ones," Hicks said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences, allegedly 'used knowledge and extensive network'
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Liberal government looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care
The federal government is looking for public input on a new legislation to improve safety in long-term care, in the aftermath of the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.2 per cent to $66 billion in May
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $66.0 billion in May, helped by gains at new car dealers and grocery stores.
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
Canada
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences, allegedly 'used knowledge and extensive network'
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
World
-
Bodies of 4 Pakistanis who perished in massive migrant boat sinking in June off Greece brought home
The bodies of four Pakistanis who were among the hundreds who perished when a migrant vessel sank last month in one of the deadliest shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea were brought home on Friday, officials said.
-
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
Donald Trump's company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen's claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president.
-
Russia arrests a hard-line nationalist who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine
A prominent hard-line nationalist who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine was arrested Friday on charges of extremism.
-
Opposition parties disrupt India's Parliament for 2nd day to protest ethnic violence in northeast
Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked the country's Parliament for a second straight day Friday, where more than 130 people have been killed since early May.
-
Amsterdam wants ships to moor less, votes to move terminal out of city in latest hit to tourism
Amsterdam wants to move a cruise liner terminal out of the heart of the historic capital city as the latest step in its ongoing battle against pollution and hordes of tourists clogging its narrow, cobbled streets.
-
2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past
The two men gunned down at a New Zealand construction site had worked alongside the shooter, police said Friday, and court records showed man had been convicted of domestic violence for attacking a girlfriend.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences, allegedly 'used knowledge and extensive network'
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
At UN, Trudeau hails European values as source of global strength in troubled times
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the United Nations where he is bestowing a special award on the European Commission and its president.
-
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
-
California Science Center starts complex process to display Space Shuttle Endeavour vertically
A highly technical process began Thursday in Los Angeles to put NASA's retired Space Shuttle Endeavour on permanent display in the vertical launch position complete with external tank and two solid rocket boosters.
Entertainment
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
-
Movie reviews: 'Oppenheimer' is Nolan firing on all cylinders; the esoteric big, beating heart of 'Barbie'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie' and 'Theater Camp'
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
Sports
-
Ricciardo makes his return at the Hungarian GP where Alonso won his first race
Daniel Ricciardo celebrates his unexpected return to Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where fellow veteran Fernando Alonso won his first race 20 years ago.
-
Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul
Lionel Messi will play his first game with Inter Miami Friday night when the team takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets — about 21,000, in a newly expanded stadium — have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning.
-
Canada looks for positives after 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.