World Health Organization releases new definition for long COVID in children
The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new definition for post COVID-19 condition, commonly known as long COVID, in children and teenagers.
In a document released Thursday, WHO officials say it started to come up with a specific definition for long COVID in children and teens because the virus affects them differently than adults.
According to the new definition, children and teens with long COVID are more likely to have fatigue, an altered sense of smell (anosmia), and anxiety than healthy children.
The WHO added that children, teenagers, and adults all experience symptoms of long COVID within three months of being infected, and symptoms last for at least two months once they start.
“Symptoms generally have an impact on everyday functioning such as changes in eating habits, physical activity, behaviour, academic performance, social functions (interactions with friends, peers, family) and developmental milestones. Symptoms may be new onset following initial recovery from an acute COVID-19 episode or persist from the initial illness. They may also fluctuate or relapse over time. Workup may reveal additional diagnoses, but this does not exclude the diagnosis of post COVID-19 condition.”
Their findings suggest anyone aged 19 or younger is not as likely to show symptoms or become severely sick after getting COVID-19, and may show no symptoms at all.
While the WHO released its definition for long COVID in adults in October 2021, the latest definition of long COVID was created using what the WHO refers to as a “Delphi exercise,” which involves repeatedly surveying experts and patients.
Anyone who has been infected with COVID-19 -- no matter how severely -- can suffer from long COVID according to the WHO, though it’s more common in people who had serious illness.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated 145 million people suffered from long COVID by the end of 2021, with 22 million people showing persistent symptoms 12 months after they became infected by virus.
The WHO says there is still limited information about long COVID in children and teenagers, and the new definition will “contribute to a global understanding of its prevalence and allow for more comparable research studies.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
U.S. President Joe Biden says the three unknown flying objects he ordered shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security. Biden says the objects were downed expressly because they did pose a potential risk to commercial air traffic.
BREAKING | Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slate of new supports for Haiti in the Bahamas on Thursday including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.
New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects believed to be in GTA
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
New study finds possible link between dementia rates and gender inequality
Research has shown more women worldwide are affected by dementia than men, and a new large-scale study suggests gender-based social and economic disadvantages may be to blame.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
World Health Organization releases new definition for long COVID in children
The World Health Organization has released a new definition for post COVID-19 condition, commonly known as long COVID, in children and teenagers.
Canada
-
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects believed to be in GTA
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
-
Funeral underway for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
World
-
Buffalo supermarket shooter could still get death sentence
A day after the white supremacist gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in state prison, attention turned Thursday to federal hate crime charges and the potential for the death penalty.
-
Donald Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
A special grand jury that investigated efforts by then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia says it believes some witnesses committed perjury, and it recommends that prosecutors seek charges.
-
Police: Michigan State University shooter was an armed loner
Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack. They described Anthony McRae as a loner whose father said he had no friends.
-
Turkiye quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built
A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkiye and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkiye's southern Mediterranean coastline.
-
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
U.S. President Joe Biden says the three unknown flying objects he ordered shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security. Biden says the objects were downed expressly because they did pose a potential risk to commercial air traffic.
-
U.S. President Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
U.S. President Joe Biden had a routine medical checkup Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a keenly watched exam as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign.
Politics
-
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
-
Premiers urge Trudeau to agree to regular health funding reviews
Canada's premiers have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for regular reviews to be established as part of health-care funding talks
-
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
Health
-
World Health Organization releases new definition for long COVID in children
The World Health Organization has released a new definition for post COVID-19 condition, commonly known as long COVID, in children and teenagers.
-
New study finds possible link between dementia rates and gender inequality
Research has shown more women worldwide are affected by dementia than men, and a new large-scale study suggests gender-based social and economic disadvantages may be to blame.
-
PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 250-gram packages of PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese are being recalled across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
'Closer eye to the skies:' researcher sees uptick in sightings of UFOs
Canada's preeminent ufologist has seen an uptick in reported sightings of unidentified flying objects in recent days suggesting more Canadians are turning their eyes to the sky after U.S. fighter jets shot down three separate objects over the weekend.
-
U.S. launches artificial intelligence military use initiative
The United States launched an initiative Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged.
-
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Entertainment
-
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
-
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
-
Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his 'work wife.' His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos.
Business
-
YouTube CEO steps down, severing longtime ties to Google
Susan Wojcicki, a longtime Google executive who played a key role in the company's creation, is stepping down as YouTube's CEO after spending the past nine years running the video site that has reshaped entertainment, culture and politics.
-
Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits
The world's biggest food group Nestle will lift prices again this year, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Thursday, after more costly ingredients contributed to making its 2022 profit miss market forecasts.
-
Ontario Cannabis Store reduces price margins to help pot shops compete
The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market.
Lifestyle
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
-
Michael Jordan makes record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
-
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer amends labour statement at request of women's players association
Canada Soccer has amended a statement it issued Friday and removed it from Twitter at the request of the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), which represents the players on the Canadian women's national team
-
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.
-
Canada women prepare for SheBelieves amid labour dispute
Canada women's national team coach Bev Priestman says the dispute between her players and the Canadian federation is weighing on the team as it prepares for its opening match of the SheBelieves Cup against the United States on Thursday.
Autos
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.
-
Uber rolls out new audio recording safety feature in Canada
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.