

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Linda Fedele’s life was upturned by back pain. It was affecting her grades in high school, she couldn’t swim anymore, and for several months went from doctor to doctor, specialist to specialist. But the pain never went away.

“It felt like someone was stabbing me in the back constantly,” the 17-year-old told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.

But then she saw a urologist at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto who thought something more serious was happening than other doctors had suspected. Dr. Armando Lorenzo ordered a Doppler ultrasound to assess her kidneys and soon diagnosed Fedele with “nutcracker syndrome.” The rare vascular compression disorder occurs when an important vein meant to drain the left kidney is compressed between two arteries like a walnut crunched in the lever of a nutcracker. The blockage creates intense pressure, which can result in debilitating pain and blood in the urine.

Fedele’s case was complicated by the fact that she was born with just the one kidney. Typical invasive methods to treat the syndrome were deemed too risky. So Lorenzo and a team including cardiac surgeon Dr. Osami Honjo and radiologist Dr. Joao Amaral had to come up with the novel treatment. In June last year, Fedele became the first paediatric patient in the world to successfully undergo an innovative, minimally invasive procedure to treat the rare syndrome.

Over the course of the four-hour surgery, a team of doctors made a small incision in Fedele’s belly and re-engineered her veins to create a new pathway for blood to drain from the left kidney. They turned her gonadal vein, which connected to the blocked renal vein, into a second drain for the organ. “We made that vein into a two-way street,” Lorenzo told Your Morning on Friday. The gonadal vein typically maintains blood flow in one direction, but by opening its series of valves, doctors were able to allow blood flow in two directions and repair the blockage.

After the surgery, Fedele felt amazing. “I haven’t had pain since,” she said Friday. She is a swim instructor now and her grades have improved at school.

Dr. Lorenzo too was “smiling from ear to ear” after the surgery, according to Fedele’s mother Cila. “He said it went perfectly and sure enough, to see her now, you would never know that she had been in so much pain before,” she said in a statement from SickKids.

Though considered rare, nutcracker syndrome might be more common than suspected, said Lorenzo. “We actually feel that this may be underdiagnosed,” he said. “There may be people with this, but they just don’t know about it.”

After the success with Fedele, Lorenzo says they plan to present the procedure to other doctors in hopes they might be able to reproduce the results in more patients around the world.