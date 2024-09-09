Women settle lawsuits after Yale fertility nurse switched painkiller for saline

BREAKING Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to join Liberal Party as special adviser: sources
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will be joining the Liberal Party as a special adviser, sources tell CTV News.
Dozens of women who say they suffered excruciating pain at a Yale University fertility clinic because a nurse stole fentanyl for her own use and replaced it with saline have settled their lawsuits against the Ivy League school.
Patients and their lawyers announced the settlements Monday in New Haven, Connecticut, where Yale is based. Details of the agreements were not released, but lawyers said they included significant financial settlements.
The women say they underwent painful and invasive procedures for in vitro fertilization and were supposed to receive fentanyl at the Yale University Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic in Orange, Connecticut.
Unbeknownst to them, they received saline instead of fentanyl, and when they told staff of their extreme pain during and after the procedures, their concerns were dismissed, according to lawsuits filed by the women and their spouses. They said Yale officials failed to safeguard supplies of the painkiller.
“I, and so many others, never should have been put in a position to beg for medication. I unnecessarily suffered through the physical and emotional pain because of my desperation to have a family,” one of the plaintiffs, Lauren Rosenberg, said in a statement.
Yale said in a statement that the agreement "allows both parties to move forward and begin healing," adding that it has instituted new safeguards since discovering the nurse's actions, including more training and supervision.
Seven women initially sued Yale in 2021. Dozens more patients later came forward and filed lawsuits, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to more than 150, including nearly 100 patients.
In May 2021, nurse Donna Monticone, who no longer works for the clinic, was sentenced to four weekends in prison, three months of home confinement and three years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product.
Prosecutors said 75 per cent of the fentanyl given to patients at the clinic from June to October 2020 was adulterated by saline. They said Monticone replaced the fentanyl with saline to feed her addiction to the opioid. She apologized to the affected patients during her sentencing hearing.
The lawsuits accused Yale officials of failing to follow mandated pharmacy protocols and allowing vials of fentanyl to be vulnerable to tampering. The suits also alleged Yale violated state and federal laws by keeping more than 175 vials of fentanyl in an unsupervised and unlocked area, and failed to implement safeguards including drug testing staff with access to opioids.
The lawsuits included civil allegations of medical assault and battery and medical malpractice. It says hundreds of patients potentially were unknowingly treated with saline instead of fentanyl at the clinic.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she has completed her chemotherapy and is 'doing what I can to stay cancer free,' as she plans to return gradually to public life in the months ahead.
Mourners have begun to arrive for the funeral for John and Matthew Gaudreau at a church in suburban Philadelphia on Monday.
A bridge collapsed and a bus was swept away by flooding in Vietnam on Monday, raising the death toll in the Southeast Asian country to at least 64 from a typhoon and subsequent heavy rains that also damaged factories in export-focused northern industrial hubs, state media reported.
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
The 74-year-old preacher Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and four co-accused surrendered Sunday in his religious stronghold in the south. An expanded U.S. indictment in 2021 charged Quiboloy with having sex with women and underage girls and sex trafficking by force, among other crimes.
A former Halifax taxi driver who fled the country after being convicted of sexually assaulting a passenger has been extradited from Italy to Canada.
Wednesday marks 11 years since Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon was reported missing and police are appealing to the public again for information.
A judge is expected to hand down sentences today for two men convicted for their roles in the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade.
Around 50 people participated in Sunday's annual Kidney Walk in Barrie to raise awareness and funds for kidney health, including a wife who donated a kidney to her husband.
There's no evidence that a well-known beluga whale that lived off Norway's coast and whose harness ignited speculation it was a Russian spy was shot to death last month as claimed by animal rights groups, Norwegian police said Monday.
A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.
Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as Palestinians trapped in the besieged enclave after 11 months of war, both within and outside hospitals, face deteriorating sanitary conditions
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be bracing for an earful from his caucus when Liberal MPs gather in Nanaimo, B.C. today to plot their strategy for the coming election year.
The Bloc Québécois says its ready to wheel and deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party for support during confidence votes now that the Liberal government's confidence and supply agreement with the NDP has ended.
Dozens of women who say they suffered excruciating pain at a Yale University fertility clinic because a nurse stole fentanyl for her own use and replaced it with saline have settled their lawsuits against the Ivy League school.
The Canadian Medical Association says there should be better tracking of health-care spending, following health-care agreements the federal government has signed with the provinces and territories.
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
Apple's ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly.
One month after a judge declared Google's search engine an illegal monopoly, the tech giant faces another antitrust lawsuit that threatens to break up the company, this time over its advertising technology.
Huddling for safety in classrooms as gunfire rang out, students at Apalachee High School texted or called their parents to let them know what was happening and send what they thought could be their final messages. One student texted her mother to say she loved her, adding, 'I'm sorry I'm not the best daughter.'
Toronto’s Matt Johnson and Kazik Radwanski say Canadian filmmakers aren’t taking nearly enough risks.
Morgan Wallen tops the 2024 Country Music Association award nominations with seven. Some fans speculated that Beyonce, whose landmark country-and-then-some reclamation 'Cowboy Carter' was released during the eligibility window, could receive a nomination at the 2024 CMAs. She did not.
'Shogun' won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series with 14 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night, while 'The Bear' won seven including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Air Canada is preparing for a potential shutdown of most operations next week as contract talks with its pilots' union near an impasse.
Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.
Do LGBTQ2S+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while travelling in these politically precarious times? They don't have one. They have many.
Three sisters from Ohio who inherited a dime kept in a bank vault for more than 40 years knew it had some value. But they had no idea just how much until just a few years ago.
A lawyer for Team Kerri Einarson lead Briane Harris said a decision on an appeal of the curler's provisional suspension will likely be released in October by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Miami-Dade police said Sunday they will investigate why Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by their officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team opened the NFL season.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Halifax resident Tucker Bottomley started feeling the painful effects of rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 21.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
A 32-year-old man is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after, after a group of young people were attacked on a popular pedestrian trail on southern Vancouver Island.
Three people have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that stretched from B.C.'s Lower Mainland to the Northern Interior.
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
After dipping below the threshold of unsustainable water usage for one day, Calgary is back up into the red area and officials are concerned about the pressure on the city's secondary water treatment plant.
A judge is expected to hand down sentences today for two men convicted for their roles in the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade.
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
Ottawa's professional women's hockey team will be called the Charge, with a spinning 'O' logo designed to convey a sense of energy and movement.
A 20-year-old driver is facing several charges, including careless driving, after a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a building on King Edward Avenue in Ottawa.
A five-year-old child and his 63-year-old grandfather are in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's east end.
Unions trying to organize at Amazon workplaces across Canada are facing a series of hurdles, including legal challenges and alleged anti-union tactics from the e-commerce giant.
The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled long-awaited team names and logos for all six franchises.
Goodbye, Alberta advantage. Half of the province's residents say they are struggling to keep up with daily expenses amid a cost-of-living crisis.
The death of a man after an alleged police shooting in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., is under investigation.
A 47-year-old man from Maine, U.S., is facing a second-degree murder charge after police arrested him during a day-long manhunt in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick on Friday.
A former Halifax taxi driver who fled the country after being convicted of sexually assaulting a passenger has been extradited from Italy to Canada.
A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a cyclist on Wellington Crescent last June.
Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.
The provincial government and City of Regina announced the location for future joint use elementary and high schools in the city's east end on Monday.
Numerous high temperature records fell across Saskatchewan on Sunday as a late summer heat wave lingers in the province.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Sunday morning.
An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle late last week, police say.
A driver has been charged following a three-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township.
Two Cambridge residents and four people from Dunnville have been charged as part of a massive weapons and drug investigation involving several police agencies.
Three Saskatoon police officers were caught snooping on nine people’s private information from investigation records for personal reasons, according to the Saskatchewan privacy commissioner.
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
Wednesday marks 11 years since Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon was reported missing and police are appealing to the public again for information.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 54-year-old novice driver was travelling with drugs and without a required ignition interlock device or a qualified driver in the vehicle when it ended up in the ditch off Highway 11 last month, leading to multiple charges including impaired driving.
Another politician has added his voice to the call to have the timeline to build a new bridge in Little Current to connect Manitoulin Island to the mainland sped up.
London police are warning all Swifties not to get caught up in an online scam for tickets. According to police, there have been about 30 reports of fraud in the area.
Three people have now been charged with murder in the death of a missing Sarnia man, even though his body has not been found.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that Director of Education Mark Fisher is on a leave of absence.
City of Barrie crews arrived at a Barrie park on Monday to dismantle a homeless encampment where roughly two dozen people had been living.
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Officers stopped a vehicle allegedly speeding more than 50 kilometres over the posted limit in Kawartha Lakes, netting the driver a lengthy licence suspension.
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
The Tenors are once again bringing their holiday show to Windsor.
Chatham-Kent Police Service investigators are releasing photos of a suspect with hopes of identifying the person responsible for a commercial break and enter.
A 32-year-old man is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after, after a group of young people were attacked on a popular pedestrian trail on southern Vancouver Island.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be bracing for an earful from his caucus when Liberal MPs gather in Nanaimo, B.C. today to plot their strategy for the coming election year.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
A 38-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a man in his 70s confined to a wheelchair was robbed last weekend.
A Montreal-based power pop band with strong ties to northern Ontario is kicking off its new tour in North Bay at the end of the month followed by three other northern stops.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
