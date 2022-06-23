Woman who had incomplete miscarriage on Malta trip can't get abortion
Woman who had incomplete miscarriage on Malta trip can't get abortion
A pregnant American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta will be airlifted to a Spanish island on Thursday for a procedure to prevent infection because Maltese law prohibits abortion under any circumstances, the woman's partner said.
Jay Weeldreyer told The Associated Press by phone from a hospital in the island nation that his partner, Andrea Prudente, is at risk of a life-threatening infection if the fetal tissue isn't promptly removed.
Prudente, 38, experienced heavy bleeding on June 12, followed by a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta, according to Weeldreyer, 45. While the hospital is carefully monitoring her for any sign of infection, the facility cannot perform the surgery to complete the miscarriage, he said.
Malta is the only European Union member nation that outlaws abortions for any reason.
Contacted by The AP, Mater Dei Hospital, where Prudente is being treated, said it wasn't allowed to give out patient information due to privacy regulations.
"The miscarriage is 80% complete," Weeldreyer said. "Her waters are broken, the placenta has separated, but because of a (fetal) heartbeat," the fetus cannot be removed, he said.
In separate comments to other news outlets, the couple described the placenta as being partially detached.
The couple from Issaquah, Washington, a town near Seattle, arrived in Malta on June 5 for a long-awaited vacation. Prudente started bleeding and was hospitalized a week later, her partner said. He indicated she was 16 weeks pregnant when the bleeding began.
Along with worrying about the infection risk, the two fear Prudente might resume hemorrhaging during the medical evacuation flight they have arranged for Thursday evening to take them to Mallorca.
Like Malta, Mallorca is an island in the Mediterranean Sea. Originally, the couple aimed for a medical evacuation to Britain, but were told flying the longer distance was too risky.
"That entire time that you're traveling, if anything goes wrong, it could end up being catastrophic," Weeldreyer said in a subsequent, video interview with AP. "So our choices are, effectively: stay in Malta and be exposed to the risk of catastrophic and unstoppable infection that could set in at any point in time or take this risk in travel where you might bleed out."
What had started out on what the couple thought would be a "babymoon" vacation was transformed into that dilemma, the "worst of all possible worlds where there is no good choice," said Weeldreyer.
According to their plans, an ambulance will take Prudente to Malta's airport. After the flight arrives in Mallorca, another ambulance will whisk her to a hospital that told the couple it could provide the care she needs.
Under Spanish law, abortion is permitted upon request through the 14th week of pregnancy and up to the 22nd week when a woman's life or health is in danger.
Malta's Mater Dei Hospital "has done a good job within the realm of what they are allowed to do" under that country's law, Weeldreyer said. His partner is receiving antibiotics and being closely monitored for signs of infection, he said.
The Women's Rights Foundation in Malta filed a legal protest in court last week that demanded the legalization of abortion in the tiny island nation.
Lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic, an activist with the foundation, said abortion rights supporters in Malta have closely monitored the situation in the United States. Some states have enacted laws severely limiting or outlawing abortion that could be triggered if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that recognized an individual's right to choose abortion.
"We (in Malta) can't be any worse, as we have a total ban, but we're starting to see situations like in Poland and now America, where there is a reversal of laws, a stripping of women's own bodily autonomy, that is heartrending," Dimitrijevic said in a phone interview.
Poland, like Malta a traditionally Catholic country, tightened its abortion law in 2020.
The lawyer described the Washington state couple as "very brave to go public with this." Since their case was publicized in Maltese media, "more women are coming forward to speak of their experience or that of family members."
On Wednesday, an anti-abortion group in Malta, Doctors for Life, issued a statement on the Prudente case, saying it "firmly believes that the life of the mother always needs to be protected."
It said that in similar cases, "careful assessment is made to assess the severity of the condition" and that if serious bleeding or infection occurs, "then the uterus is always evacuated" upon consultation with two experts.
If delivery is deemed necessary, "then this is done, even if the fetus is too young to survive outside the womb," the organization said, defending Malta's abortion policy.
Earlier this year, the Council of Europe's human rights commissioner said Malta's blanket ban on abortion puts women's rights at "significant risk" and urged the nation's authorities to repeal provisions that make abortion a crime.
------
Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, and Trisha Thomas in Rome contributed to this article.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Canada
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation at home where accused later arrested
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
-
'I'm disgusted by our system': abuse allegations at Winnipeg care home prompts calls for oversight
As allegations of abuse at a St. James facility come to light, families and advocates are calling for independent oversight in Manitoba's private care homes.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
World
-
Newly elected GOP congresswoman spread Capitol riot conspiracies and QAnon hashtags in now-deleted tweets
Newly elected Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores spread conspiracies on social media that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was caused by members of the far-left group Antifa and repeatedly used a hashtag of the QAnon conspiracy theory in tweets that have since been removed.
-
Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai as pressure grows
A sleek $156 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian is now docked in Dubai, the latest reminder of how the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom has become a haven for Russian money amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.
-
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people.
-
Senate will take critical vote to advance bipartisan gun bill toward final passage
The U.S. Senate is poised to take a critical vote on Thursday to advance a major bipartisan gun safety bill toward final passage. The vote is expected to succeed with Republican support, putting the legislation on a path to pass the Senate as soon as this week.
-
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
The Biden administration proposed a dramatic overhaul of campus sexual assault rules on Thursday, acting to expand protections for LGBTQ2S+ students, bolster the rights of victims and widen colleges' responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct.
-
John McAfee's corpse still in morgue as family calls for independent autopsy
The body of software entrepreneur John McAfee remains in a Spanish morgue a year after his death as a legal case lodged by his family to demand further checks is yet to be resolved, authorities and his lawyer said.
Politics
-
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
-
Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
-
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Health
-
New coronavirus subvariants escape antibodies from vaccination and prior Omicron infection, studies suggest
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous COVID-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School.
-
Gender-affirming care in Canada comes with barriers and delays, especially in N.S.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
-
Harris meets Democratic attorneys general ahead of abortion ruling
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet a group of seven Democratic attorneys general on Thursday, a White House official said, to discuss the defence to a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights in the country.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
-
U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
-
Trains cancelled in U.K. as unions stage 2nd 24-hour walkout
Millions of people in Britain faced disruption Thursday as railway staff staged their second national walkout this week.
-
Bombardier strike averted in Montreal after third employer offer accepted
Fears of an indefinite general strike by 1,800 unionized Bombardier workers in the greater Montreal area are now a thing of the past.
Lifestyle
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
-
-
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
Sports
-
German soccer says transgender players can decide their team
German soccer is bucking the recent trend of banning transgender women from women's competition by allowing all transgender, intersex and non-binary players to decide for themselves whether to play in men's or women's teams.
-
'A movement not a moment': NHL focuses on racial diversity
The NHL is taking steps to improve diversity on the ice and in the stands, a long overdue pursuit aimed at expanding hockey's footprint globally and closing the popularity gap with other leagues in the U.S. Raising minority participation in management, coaching and officiating is part of a long-term plan executives hope changes the very face of hockey in the coming years.
-
Ohio State gets approval to trademark 'The' for merchandise
Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word 'The.'
Autos
-
Ex-Tesla worker rejects US$15 million award in racism case
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with 'daily racist epithets,' including the 'N-word,' while working at the company's Fremont, Calif., plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.