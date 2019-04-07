

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Winnipeg's Beth Macdonell





An Ottawa woman says she believes she should have been notified about a salmonella outbreak at her mother’s care home in Winnipeg.

Three residents at Golden West Centennial Lodge recently tested positive for the bacterium. Two of them died. It is not clear whether the bacteria caused their deaths.

Holly Doan’s 93-year-old mother lives at the lodge. She’s wheelchair-bound and suffers from advanced dementia.

Doan says that, as her mother’s primary contact, she should have been telephoned about the outbreak.

She says that she only found out about it because relatives visited and saw signage alerting them to the situation.

“Was she tested? I don’t know. Did she show any symptoms? I don’t know,” Doan said. “Did any of the people who passed away live on her floor? Did any of them eat dinner at the same table as she did?”

Joyce Kristjansson, the facility’s director, said that families of residents who were ill or suspected of being ill were contacted, and about three quarters of families were sent email blasts.

The Public Health Agency of Canada reported on Friday that it is investigating an outbreak of salmonella that has sickened at least 63 people in six provinces. Salmonella can cause fever, chills, intestinal issues and, in rare cases, death.