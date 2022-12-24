With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
Recent research has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in the dramatic rise of eating disorders (EDs) among Canadian children and youth.
One study based on data from six pediatric care facilities across Canada, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, revealed a 60 per cent rise in EDs from pre-pandemic levels. Some of the blame, the study said, can be placed on increased stress and further exposure to social media, especially during isolation periods.
Another report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), published last spring, showed that hospitalizations for young women with eating disorders increased by nearly 60 per cent since March 2020.
In light of these findings and other research that highlights the wide-reaching impacts of COVID-19 on the mental health of Canadian youth and adults, CTVNews.ca spoke to several experts who discussed what they say are some of the more common misconceptions and myths about eating disorders.
They say that EDs are deadly and do not discriminate against body type, race, gender or socio-economic status.
MYTH 1: EATING DISORDERS CAN BE SELF-DIAGNOSED
In Canada, doctors, nurse practitioners and psychologists can all diagnose EDs, typically relying on the Diagnostics and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders published by the American Psychiatric Association.
The National Eating Disorder Centre (NEDIC) estimates that, “at any given time,” between 840,000 and 1,750,000 people in Canada have symptoms of eating disorders.
Dr. Blake Woodside, professor at the University of Toronto psychiatry department and physician at Toronto General Hospital's eating disorder program, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview that some people give themselves a 'diagnosis' based on information found online.
"There's a ton of stuff that's in the media," Woodside said. "Compulsive exercising, clean eating syndrome, like I can go on and on and on…But that stuff is not the subject of regular clinical activity or scientific scrutiny."
Woodside said there are misconceptions about what an ED is and social media can play a part in that.
Most people have some knowledge of these two EDs commonly diagnosed by physicians: bulimia nervosa and anorexia nervosa.
Bulimia is characterized by periods of food restrictions followed by binge eating and then purging. Anorexia is characterized by rapid weight loss due to severe restriction of food. Symptoms of both EDs include feeling guilty around food, restricting food intake and being concerned about body shape and size.
EDs have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, with estimates of between 10 to 15 per cent, the 2019 to 2029 Canadian Eating Disorders Strategy reads. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death after cardiac arrest for those with anorexia.
"For females aged 15 to 24 years old, the mortality rate associated with (anorexia) is 12 times greater than that of ALL other causes of death combined," the report reads.
Experts say EDs should be seen as a serious medical condition and not something a person "chooses."
"This kills people dead. This is not trivial," Woodside said. "Some people do make spontaneous recoveries, which is wonderful, but many people suffer for years or decades with the illness before they recovered."
Other less-known EDs that people can be clinically diagnosed with include avoidant and restrictive food intake disorder. This disorder typically affects children and focuses on food's colours and textures; it can develop from a traumatic event. NEDIC says these fears are so disruptive to the child it can trigger them to be physically ill after eating food.
"If left untreated, it can develop into anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa later in adolescence or adulthood," the NEDIC website reads.
The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says binge-eating disorder affects about two per cent of all people in Canada.
It can be classified as the consumption of an unusually large amount of food over a short period of time and feeling out of control on how much is eaten and when to stop.
"The person with binge eating disorder will be in front of the television and over the course of the evening eat 1000s of calories, kind of without being aware of it, without any sensation of fullness or that it's time to stop," Woodside explained.
Some syndromes are merely avenues to an underlying ED, such as compulsive exercise. This can be described as someone who has feelings of guilt or distress if unable to exercise and continues to exercise despite injury or other medical complications, the U.S. National Eating Disorder Association website reads.
MYTH 2: ONLY THIN, WHITE, WEALTHY, YOUNG PEOPLE HAVE EDs
Experts say the most harmful misconception about eating disorders is that they only affect certain types of people.
Ary Maharaj, the outreach and education co-ordinator for NEDIC, sees many stereotypes in his work. Through speaking engagements with schools and non-profit organizations, he sees a pattern of myths perpetuated by social media and misunderstandings around EDs.
He said he often needs to dispel the myth that EDs affect only "thin, white, wealthy adolescent girls."
Access to health care is a barrier for lower-income individuals and if they cannot get help they are never counted in statistics and therefore do not fit the "typical" picture of people with EDs, Maharaj said. He also noted that, in some cases, food insecurity can trigger an ED.
"It's really hard to trust your body's cues when it tells you that you're hungry or you're full, if you don't know when you're getting food next," he said.
Experts also said EDs can present differently and be hard to detect in some people. For example, there’s a myth that a person with anorexia should look "thin."
"Our health-care system is built on weight-normative or weight-centric approaches to care," Maharaj said. At most health-care appointments, people whose body size is not considered to fit that ‘norm’ are told to “'watch their weight' and 'watch what they're eating,’” he said. “That almost naturally is going to lead to body image concerns for those folks."
There are many symptoms of EDs, including physical and mental indicators. EDs can occur in anyone, regardless of what they look like.
"Somebody who… is totally consumed with ongoing weight loss and totally consumed with never wanting to return to that previous weight and exercising up a storm, and thinking that they're still too heavy...That person might qualify for a diagnosis of anorexia nervosa," Woodside said.
Although the person may not appear to have anorexia, their actions and restrictive eating emulate patterns of disordered eating.
"Health looks different for every person," Maharaj said. "People do not owe us their health in order to be treated with respect and dignity, and health should not be the key factor that determines the worth of others."
MYTH 3: SOCIAL MEDIA IS THE MAIN CULPRIT BEHIND DISORDERED EATING
Research shows that EDs can be triggered by both environmental and hereditary factors. Woodside cited as an example a study published in 2001 that found in identical twins, if one is diagnosed with anorexia the other has a 74 per cent chance of also having the ED. Similar studies conducted on twins found a range of ED heritability from 28 per cent to 58 per cent .
"The way to think about it is genetics loads the gun, and environment pulls the trigger," he said. "So people are genetically at risk because of their genetic heritage, and then specific environmental things have to activate their genetic liability."
There are many ways genetic liability can be activated and researchers say being exposed to certain types of images and messages on social media is among them.
Researchers have not figured out the full impact of growing up in the age of social media. Maharaj said the increased use of social media marketing for the dieting industry can impact the way people, particularly youth, see their bodies.
"We are much more profitable if we experienced body dissatisfaction," he said. "If we all accepted ourselves, we probably wouldn't buy all of these products and fitness things."
Environmental factors such as comments from loved ones on someone’s weight or eating habits can also be a trigger for an eating disorder, Maharaj said. During his presentations, he tries to give alternatives for compliments on a person's characteristics rather than physical appearance.
MYTH 4: EDs ONLY AFFECT WOMEN
Woodside has focused his research and treatment on men with EDs and wants to dismantle the myth that men do not suffer from the illness like women. The physical differences between men and women mean that EDs can affect them differently, he said.
"When men or boys present with anorexia, in particular, they present quite a lot sicker than the women or girls," he said. This can include severe headaches, constant cold or chills, translucent or pale skin, hair loss and extreme fatigue. Woodside said they will also lose their sexual drive faster than women.
In reality, men can have the same genetic liabilities and environmental risks for EDs as women. The Canadian Eating Disorders strategy says more younger people are dieting, putting them at risk for an ED.
"In Canada, between 12 per cent and 30 per cent of girls and 9 per cent and 25 per cent of boys aged 10-14 report dieting to lose weight," the 2019 to 2029 action plan reads.
The U.S. National Eating Disorders website says that men with EDs are often at higher risk of death due to their likelihood of not getting treatment and not being diagnosed until much later.
Mental health complications associated with EDs can be triggered in anyone, regardless of sex.
"It's a giant myth that we can see an eating disorder with our eyes," Maharaj said.
----
The following is a list of resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting people:
National Eating Disorder Information Centre provides resources and referrals supporting people directly or indirectly affected by disordered eating:
Toll-free: 1-866-633-4220
Kids Help Phone
1-800-668-6868
http://www.kidshelpphone.ca
Free, anonymous and confidential professional phone counselling and online counselling, available 24/7 for kids and youth 20 years of age and younger.
Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline
If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis or has suicide-related concerns, call or text:
1-833-456-4566 (24/7)
1-866-277-3553 in Quebec (24/7)
Text to 45645 (4 p.m. – Midnight ET). Text messaging rates apply. French text support is currently unavailable.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Harry and Meghan dismiss Sun apology for offending column as 'PR stunt'
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a 'PR stunt' and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry.
19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America: police
A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping centre racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.
Canada
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
Many Quebecers will spend Christmas without electricity because of the storm
Many Quebecers are likely to spend Christmas without power as a major winter storm hits Quebec and Ontario, causing numerous power outages, road closures, multiple vehicle collisions and airport delays and cancellations.
-
Paradox between warming climate and intense snowstorms, say scientists
There is a complex, counterintuitive relationship between rising global temperatures and the likelihood of increasingly intense snowstorms across Canada, scientists explain.
-
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
World
-
Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
Russian shells pummelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow's troops were forced to abandon last month.
-
19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America: police
A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping centre racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.
-
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
-
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
-
Harry and Meghan dismiss Sun apology for offending column as 'PR stunt'
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a 'PR stunt' and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry.
-
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor's race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
-
Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Health
-
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
-
Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice
Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do. Her daughter Jennifer, a nurse, stepped up.
-
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
-
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
Business
-
TC Energy: U.S. regulators approve reopening of Kansas pipeline
The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Lifestyle
-
Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice
Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do. Her daughter Jennifer, a nurse, stepped up.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal, the process of excising fat from the cheeks, has become a hot-button topic on social media after several celebrities were rumoured to have had the procedure, and it has sparked both supporters and detractors to share their views and experiences.
-
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
Sports
-
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
-
Pele's family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pele are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.