    Whooping cough: Doctors explain which symptoms to watch for as cases rise

    Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough or the 100-day cough, is spreading across Canada at a concerning rate, according to public health officials.

    A bacterial infection that attacks your respiratory tract, pertussis can be difficult to detect during the early days of infection, according to pediatric infectious disease specialists.

    Pediatrician Dr. Anna Banerji tells CTV News that "you can have someone with cold-like symptoms – when it's actually pertussis – and they could be spreading it."

    Infections can lead to a debilitating chronic cough, and early detection and antibiotics are key to beating back the disease quickly, doctors tell CTV News.

    According to Public Health Ontario, symptoms begin with a mild respiratory illness, which progresses to prolonged cough episodes, which may lead to vomiting. It can also lead to hemorrhages in your eyes, burst blood vessels, or even broken ribs in children, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch.

    "It's not common but there's also mortality associated with (pertussis), as well," Bogoch notes.

    Canada's routine immunization program for children does protect against pertussis, though with cases surging across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, doctors say the message for Canadians is clear: make sure you're up to date with your vaccines.

    If you don't have a family doctor "you can go to a public health specialist, there are public health clinics that are all over the country," adds Bogoch. He goes on to say "this vaccine is free, it's readily available and it does a good job to reduce the risk of infection."

    The disease is most dangerous for young children, especially those who haven't completed all of their vaccines. However, doctors are quick to point out that anyone at any age can contract pertussis and it's important to have a discussion with your health-care provider. 

    Correction

    This story has been corrected to refer to whooping cough as a disease.

