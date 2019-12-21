Whole Foods is recalling some dark chocolate cookies made by the brand 365 Everyday Value because they may contain milk that isn’t identified on the labels.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes with best before dates up to and including May 1, 2020, are included in the recall, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Anyone with a milk allergy should refrain from eating these cookies.

They have been sold throughout Ontario in Whole Foods Market locations, but were also available nationwide through online sales.

No allergic reactions have been reported in Canada in connection to this recall so far, according to the CFIA.

Consumers who have already purchased the recalled items should dispose of them or contact the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to further recalls.