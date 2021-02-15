Advertisement
WHO sounds regional warning over Ebola outbreaks in Congo, Guinea
A trader sells plastic shoes on a street in Butembo, where the first case of Ebola died, in the North Kivu province of Congo Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A second case and death of Ebola has been recorded in Congo's North Kivu province after a 60-year-old woman died Wednesday, according to officials. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)
GENEVA -- An outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea poses a regional risk that requires exceptional vigilance, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Monday.
Congo has confirmed four cases of Ebola since a resurgence of the virus was announced on Feb. 7 in Butembo, the epicenter of a previous outbreak that was declared over last June.
An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in Butembo, in eastern DRC, the WHO said in a tweet on Monday. Separately, the West African country of Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, with seven confirmed cases and three deaths.
"We have to be exceptionally vigilant, highly alert," Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told a news briefing.
"This disease (Ebola) represents a regional risk"
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhea and is spread through contact with body fluids.