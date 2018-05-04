WHO: Saturated fat should be less than 10 per cent of diet
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 10:34AM EDT
LONDON -- The World Health Organization is taking on the battle of the bulge, saying that saturated fats shouldn't make up more than 10 per cent of people's diet.
In its first draft guidelines on fat intake, the UN health agency said that to avoid piling on the pounds, both adults and children should ensure that no more than 10 per cent of their calories come from saturated fat, found in foods including butter, milk, meat, eggs and chocolate.
WHO said only 1 per cent or less of calories should be from transfats, commonly found in baked and fried foods, processed foods and cooking oils.
WHO's draft advice largely matches similar nutritional guidelines in Britain and the U.S. The agency says it will consider external comments before the recommendations are finalized.
