WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada

Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

