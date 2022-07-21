WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
As the World Health Organization's emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.
African officials say they are already treating the continent's epidemic as an emergency. But experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe, North America and beyond makes an emergency declaration unnecessary even if the virus can't be stopped. British officials recently downgraded their assessment of the disease, given its lack of severity.
"I remain concerned about the number of cases, in an increasing number of countries, that have been reported," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the emergency committee as its meeting got underway.
He said it was "pleasing" to note falling numbers of monkeypox cases in some countries but that the virus is still increasing elsewhere and that six countries reported their first infections last week.
Monkeypox has been entrenched for decades in parts of central and western Africa, where diseased wild animals occasionally infect people in rural areas in relatively contained epidemics. The disease in Europe, North America and beyond has circulated since at least May among gay and bisexual men. The epidemic in rich countries was likely triggered by sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium.
Some experts worry these and other differences could possibly deepen existing medical inequities between poor and wealthy nations.
There are now more than 15,000 monkeypox cases worldwide. While the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries have bought millions of vaccines, none have gone to Africa, where a more severe version of monkeypox has already killed more than 70 people. Rich countries haven't yet reported any monkeypox deaths.
"What's happening in Africa is almost entirely separate from the outbreak in Europe and North America," said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia who previously advised WHO on infectious diseases.
The U.N. health agency said this week that outside of Africa, 99% of all reported monkeypox cases are in men and of those, 98% are in men who have sex with other men. Still, the disease can infect anyone in close, physical contact with a monkeypox patient, regardless of their sexual orientation.
"In these very active gay sexual networks, you have men who really, really don't want people to know what they're doing and may not themselves always know who they are having sex with," Hunter said.
Some of those men may be married to women or have families unaware of their sexual activity, which "makes contact tracing extremely difficult and even things like asking people to come forward for testing," Hunter said, explaining why vaccination may be the most effective way to shut down the outbreak.
That's probably not the case in Africa, where limited data suggests monkeypox is mainly jumping into people from infected animals. Although African experts acknowledge they could be missing cases among gay and bisexual men, given limited surveillance and stigmatization against LGBTQ people, authorities have relied on standard measures like isolation and education to control the disease.
Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo's Institute of National Biomedical Research, said there are also noticeable differences between patients in Africa and the West.
"We see here (in Congo) very quickly, after three to four days, visible lesions in people exposed to monkeypox," Mbala said, adding that someone with so many visible lesions is unlikely to go out in public, thus preventing further transmission.
But in countries including Britain and the U.S., doctors have observed some infected people with only one or two lesions, often in their genitals.
"You wouldn't notice that if you're just with that person in a taxi or a bar," Mbala said. "So in the West, people without these visible lesions may be silently spreading the disease."
He said different approaches in different countries will likely be needed to stop the global outbreak, making it challenging to adopt a single response strategy worldwide, like those for Ebola and COVID-19.
Dr. Dimie Ogoina, a professor of medicine at Nigeria's Niger Delta University, said he feared the world's limited vaccine supplies would result in a repeat of the problems that arose in the coronavirus pandemic, when poorer countries were left empty-handed after rich countries hoarded most of the doses.
"It does not make sense to just control the outbreak in Europe and America, because you will then still have the (animal) source of the outbreak in Africa," said Ogoina, who sits on WHO's monkeypox emergency committee.
This week, U.S. officials said more than 100,000 monkeypox vaccine doses were being sent to states in the next few days, with several million more on order for the months ahead. The U.S. has reported more than 2,000 cases so far, with hundreds more added every day.
Some U.S. public health experts have begun to wonder if the outbreak is becoming widespread enough that monkeypox will become a new sexually transmitted disease.
Declaring monkeypox to be a global emergency could also inadvertently worsen the rush for vaccines, despite the mildness of the disease being seen in most countries.
Dr. Hugh Adler, who treats monkeypox patients in Britain, said there aren't many serious cases or infections beyond gay and bisexual men. Still, he said it was frustrating that more vaccines weren't available, since the outbreak was doubling about every two weeks in the U.K..
"If reclassifying monkeypox as a global emergency will make (vaccines available), then maybe that's what needs to be done," he said. "But in an ideal world, we should be able to make the necessary interventions without the emergency declaration."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 'substantial damages' to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession now underway in Toronto
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is now heading for Toronto's east end. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
-
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
-
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
-
'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis
Thousands of people are to travel by bus, plane and even boat in the coming days to attend events during the historic papal visit to Canada. Pope Francis is set to land in Edmonton on Sunday before going to Quebec City on Wednesday and Iqaluit on Friday. The visit is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.
-
Prayers and apologies: Why these two groups are on a pilgrimage for the Pope
Two groups of Indigenous people are busing in from Saskatchewan and Manitoba to see the Pope.
World
-
Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq
Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday rejected accusations that the country's military carried out deadly artillery strikes on tourists in northern Iraq, as the families of those killed laid their dead to rest.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Italian parliament dissolved, paving way for early elections
Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart, and the country's president dissolved Parliament, which paves the way for new elections although no date was set.
-
Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election
A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India's new president, a largely ceremonial position.
-
Two contenders battle for Conservative votes in U.K. leader race
The two candidates vying to become Britain's next prime minister began a head-to-head battle Thursday for the votes of Conservative Party members who will choose the country's new leader.
-
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
-
BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 'substantial damages' to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.
Politics
-
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there needs to be a "real reckoning" at Hockey Canada as the organization continues to deal with the fallout related to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.
-
Conservative Party of Canada decides to hold third leadership debate in August
The Conservative Party of Canada has decided to hold a third debate in the contest to become its next leader. Members of the leadership election organizing committee met Wednesday and decided to host another following a survey the party sent out to members last week in which 24,000 responded, according to a party spokesman.
-
Canadian gymnasts ask sport minister to suspend government funding to their sport
More than 500 Canadian gymnasts are calling on Canada's Sport Minister to freeze funding to their national sport organization.
Health
-
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
-
WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
As the World Health Organization's emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.
-
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
Sci-Tech
-
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
-
Russian and European astronauts to conduct rare joint spacewalk
Two astronauts — one European and one Russian — will put on puffy white spacesuits and exit the airlock on the International Space Station for a spacewalk on Thursday, marking the first time in more than 20 years such a joint endeavour has taken place.
-
NASA aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket
On the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, NASA announced Wednesday it's shooting for a late August launch of its giant, new moon rocket.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
-
Netflix's vision for the future of streaming: More expensive or less convenient
Netflix lost roughly a million customers last quarter — the most in the company's 25-year history. But it stopped the bleeding in a nightmarish year, and the company believes that its new long-term initiatives will boost sales and subscribers.
-
What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time
The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing -- potentially the final time this summer that lawmakers will lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal stocks retreat
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy and base metal sectors pulled back and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
-
Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for US$3.9B
Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at US$3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.
-
EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion
The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine on Thursday after the bloc's 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods.
Lifestyle
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
-
This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists
Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.
-
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Sports
-
Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid
A Vancouver council committee has voted in favour of continuing to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
-
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
Canadian gymnasts ask sport minister to suspend government funding to their sport
More than 500 Canadian gymnasts are calling on Canada's Sport Minister to freeze funding to their national sport organization.
Autos
-
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port
Truckers protesting a state labour law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday.
-
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR is bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago next year during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.