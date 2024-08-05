With summer in full swing, many Canadians are soaking in the sunshine while mindful about the dangers of UV exposure.

Ultraviolet rays from the sun and artificial light can not only cause sunburn, wrinkles, uneven pigmentation and sagging of the skin, they're also the main cause for skin cancer, doctors say.

One of the most important ways to protect yourself and minimize the risk? Wear sunscreen.

You'll have plenty of choices when it comes to sunscreen. They come in an array of formulas such as lotion, cream, spray, stick or gel (with mineral and/or organic or chemical filters), prices and packaging from multiple brands.

CTVNews.ca spoke with dermatologists about what to look for when choosing a sunscreen.

Sunscreens have filters blocking out the harmful UV rays, says Dr. Harvey Lui, a dermatologist and professor of dermatology and skin science at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

When the rays reach the skin, they can damage it and even cause skin cancer, which can be deadly if not caught and treated in time.

Regardless of the type of sunscreen, formula, brand or price, wearing any sunscreen is better than none and it's important to apply them correctly, say dermatologists.

First, choose a broad spectrum sunscreen, indicated on the product. It means it will protect you from different types of ultraviolet light called UVA and UVB, Lui says.

The product should have a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. This essentially means it will take 30 times longer for you to get sunburned than if you didn't wear sunscreen, Lui says.

"If you have a product that's 50 or 60 or even higher, then that's even better," he said during a video interview with CTVNews.ca.

Which is better: chemical or physical sunscreens?

Sunscreens come in different formulations with mineral and/or organic filters. They're commonly known as physical (with mineral filers) or chemical (with organic filters) sunscreens.

It's more accurate to call the "chemical" sunscreens as ones with organic filters because every matter is a chemical, including the zinc oxide and titanium dioxide ingredients in mineral sunscreen, Lui says.

In the chemistry world, the term organic refers to molecules, the smallest part of chemical substances, that contain carbon and at least one other element, according to experts.

"I call it organic because zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, those are actually chemicals," Lui explained. "So when you use the word chemical, scientifically, it's actually quite imprecise."

Both types are equally effective, doctors say.

"So chemical versus physical should work well because they're both rated in the same way," said Dr. Linda Xing, a dermatologist who mainly treats facial skin cancers in Oakville, Ont., in a video interview with CTVNews.ca. "But the main difference is mineral sunscreens work by blocking or filtering out a lot of UV light (while) chemical sunscreens absorb them."

If you're worried about sunscreens, particularly the mineral ones, leaving a white film, tinted sunscreens are an option.

"There's a whole range of different sunscreen products out there and some are actually tinted so that it gives a better match to the colour of the skin," Lui said. "So there's a lot, there's a huge range that you can buy. You can go test them out and use the product that works best for you."

There's even beauty products such as makeup that have SPF, though you would need to apply a thick enough layer of the product to ensure adequate protection, doctors say.

If you want to be extra cautious, they recommend choosing one that has the Canadian Dermatology Association logo, which shows it has reviewed the product and endorses it.

Ultimately, you should choose a sunscreen you feel comfortable wearing so you make a habit of using it regularly, doctors say.

"I would say if the sunscreen is measured according to our very rigorous standard testing that the function of the sunscreen is just as good across the board, no matter the price," Xing said. "But what varies a lot of times is the elegance -- the cosmetic feel of the sunscreen. What else is added – whether it has other antioxidants or skincare, active ingredients, to do other purposes."