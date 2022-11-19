What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
When her family of three came down with COVID-19 last December, Kim Ashbourne got by with a mild case while her husband and school-aged son suffered from the classic symptoms.
She couldn't have guessed at the time that she'd be dealing with post-COVID symptoms almost a year later – symptoms so severe, she has not returned to work, nor to most of her favourite pre-COVID activities.
"I was a relatively active mom and hiking person, and was in school and working," Ashbourne told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday. "And I had to basically drop everything."
According to data from Statistics Canada, approximately 14.8 per cent of COVID-19 patients suffer from symptoms at least three months after an infection – a condition known as long COVID.
These symptoms can fade within months or persist for years after an infection, and can even disappear, only to reappear later. They can occur in both unvaccinated people and people vaccinated against COVID-19, like Thompson and her family.
While it's hard for anyone to say what the 20-, 10- or even five-year outlook for people who suffer from long COVID is, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report most patients' symptoms slowly improve with time. Researchers and medical professionals have now had two years to catalog the most common symptoms. And the list is long – more than 100 symptoms long, according to Health Canada.
The most common symptoms include fatigue, memory problems, sleep disturbances, shortness of breath, anxiety and depression, general pain and discomfort, difficulty thinking or concentrating and post-traumatic stress disorder, though some patients suffer from other neurological, vascular, pulmonary and cardiac complications.
Ashbourne checks many of these boxes. Within weeks of recovering from her initial infection, she began to suffer from intense fatigue, memory impairments, poor concentration and difficulty walking. Her legs grew numb and tingly, and one of her feet dragged. By the end of her first day back to work after the initial COVID-19 infection, she couldn't lift her arms.
"I talked to a few different doctors early on because we didn't really know anything about long COVID at that point," she said. "I was worried I was having a stroke or something."
Eventually, she was diagnosed with long COVID, post-exertional malaise and COVID-induced functional neurologic disorder, a nervous system disorder that can affect patients' ability to move, swallow, see and hear. She lost the ability to work, hike the hills and forests of Vancouver Island and be the parent she wanted to be. A short walk around her neighbourhood could trigger two or three days of intense fatigue. She also struggled with depression and feelings of isolation.
"There has definitely been grief in not being able to hold on to the life that I had and there's stress," Ashbourne said. "It's also very difficult because you do become socially isolated (due to) the level of fatigue, my inability to be mobile, various reasons. I was spending a lot of more time by myself than I had done previously."
Despite feeling isolated, Ashbourne is not alone. For patients who suffer from the most severe cases, performing daily activities most people take for granted – such as going to work, socializing, exercising and doing household chores – becomes very difficult, if not impossible.
Dr. Mark Bayley knows this all too well. Dr. Bayley is the medical director of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and a lead physician at the institute's long COVID rehab clinic. He is part of a multi-disciplinary team that helps patients try to recover from long COVID using a symptom-based approach.
"We know that everybody has a different presentation of their individual symptoms and individual problems, but the net effect of those symptoms on many of them is that they cannot do their usual activities," Bayley told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Thursday.
He said part of the reason why there are so many documented symptoms is that, in some patients suffering from long COVID, the virus seems to exacerbate pre-existing or underlying conditions that may not have caused problems for patients before they became infected.
"This is the challenge we face, is it that we know that it can make things worse for sure," he said.
"For example, we know that people who had pre-existing depression or anxiety were worsened by COVID, and there is a physiological reason for that. We know that inflammation can interfere with your brain's ability to release chemicals that are important for your mood, and for calmness and anxiety."
There is no single cure for long COVID. So Bayley and his colleagues – including occupational therapists, physiotherapists, cardiologists, psychotherapists and other specialists – work with patients to help them minimize and overcome their unique symptoms.
This is something Ashbourne is working on with her own team of specialists at the Island Health Post COVID-19 Recovery Clinic in Victoria, B.C. With help from a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist, nursing staff, social workers and a clinical physician, she's starting to gain control over her symptoms. She doesn't know what the ceiling for her recovery is, or when she'll reach it, but she's hopeful enough to keep working toward it.
"It is definitely a long-term prognosis for me and for a lot of people, there's just no question," she said. "It could resolve three weeks from now, or in three months or three years. I do see some improvement, for sure."
In Sudbury, Ont., nurse Stacy Thompson is fighting a similar battle, albeit with her own unique set of post-COVID symptoms. Like Ashbourne, Thompson, her husband and their two children were infected with COVID-19 last December. While her family suffered from mild symptoms, Thompson was hospitalized for four days with severe shortness of breath and heart rhythm irregularities.
Within a few weeks of testing positive for COVID-19, Thompson had grown so weak, she couldn't walk without leaning on walls and furniture. She began to experience chest pain after light exertion. She lost her appetite, her strength and her ability to balance. She became winded easily, and developed weakness and numbness on her left side. She suffered from brain fog, depression and suicidal thoughts.
"Around Christmas time, I had numbness to my left side, and weakness," she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Thursday. "But I was in such a brain fog that it didn't click to me that I should have gone to the hospital to make sure I wasn't having a stroke."
Thompson's doctors ran a battery of tests over the course of several months. They eventually diagnosed her with long COVID, as well as COVID-induced depression, left-side nerve damage and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that causes an abnormal increase in heart rate when patients transition from lying to sitting or standing.
Like Ashbourne and so many other long COVID patients, Thompson lost the ability to work, perform household chores and enjoy many of the activities she'd enjoyed before her COVID-19 infection.
"Everything was difficult," she said. "I had a very hard time with the idea of not being able to go to work and not being able to play with my kids and not being able to do what you normally do in a day."
Fortunately, her weekly rehabilitation sessions with cardiologists, physiotherapists and psychotherapists are beginning to pay off. Thompson is able to control her depression and POTS with medications, and says her cognitive symptoms and fatigue are improving.
She's even making plans to return to work as a registered nurse at Health Sciences North.
"My hope is that I will be able to return in the new year with minimal restrictions," she said. "The nerve damage to my leg and arm is probably permanent, but there is a chance that it could improve."
Thompson and Ashbourne are only two of roughly 1.4 million Canadians who have suffered from post-COVID symptoms. But their experiences demonstrate how, for all the diversity of those symptoms, so many long-COVID patients face the same challenges to living active, fulfilling lives.
"I am happy to share my story if it helps anybody else," Thompson said. "Because I felt very alone through this, but the more you read about it and hear the stories, it just makes you feel less alone."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
FIFA President hits back at World Cup critics with shocking diatribe
The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup's opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government's actions and a wide-range of other topics.
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 1.5 metres in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada
-
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism in Haitian coup plot will fight charges: lawyer
The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse says his client will fight the charges.
-
Smith fails to back up Indigenous heritage claims after report finds no proof
There was an eruption of laughter amongst First Nations people Friday at an Edmonton hotel when a panel of Chiefs was asked about Alberta's premier claiming to have Indigenous heritage.
World
-
'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation.
-
Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, likely asleep: coroner
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel.
-
Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast
A funeral was held Saturday for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine, deaths that Western officials said appeared to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray.
-
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the two countries as 'the strongest of allies.'
-
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 1.5 metres in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
-
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
Politics
-
Trudeau, top PMO staff and ministers to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry next week
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet will be taking the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
'No idea too crazy': Cabinet given suite of options before invoking Emergencies Act
Cabinet ministers did not exhaust every option they had to resolve the protests blockading Ottawa streets and border crossings across the country last winter before turning to the Emergencies Act, a federal inquiry heard Friday.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Health
-
Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household
Families should ensure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu, a pediatrician group urged Friday as a triple-whammy of respiratory viruses continued to slam children's hospitals.
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for ticketing debacle
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star's new tour.
-
'Today' show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC "Today" show weather anchor said Friday.
-
Jurors at rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star deadlocked
Jurors at the rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial.
Business
-
Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes
On the new Twitter, those tasked with getting public safety information out also have to convince people they are actually the authorities.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
-
'It can be isolating': Canada soccer gold medalist Quinn on how you can support World Cup team
Quinn has teamed with GE Appliances Canada to promote a unique way for fans to support the team using an AR filter on Instagram called #KeepUpCan.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.