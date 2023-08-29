What are seasonal allergies and how do you deal with them?
As trees release their final flurry of pollen into the air, mould spores and dust mites peak, autumn is coming and the battle against seasonal allergies begins. It’s a familiar saga, one that many are gearing up to face with tissues in hand.
Similarly to spring, fall seasonal allergies are triggered by external factors called allergens. In the spring it is due to trees, in the early summer months allergies are mostly active due to the pollen bloom in grass. In the fall, it’s mostly due to ragweed, a common lawn weed that grows predominantly in southern Ontario and Quebec.
“It's interesting that we're having this conversation kind of later in the summer. But I think this is kind of the last [part],” Toronto-based pharmacist John Papastergiou told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday.
Canadians are no strangers to seasonal allergies.
According to the Canadian Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Foundation, 25 per cent of the country's population has allergic rhinitis, also referred to as hay fever.
The most common symptoms for those prone to allergies are sniffles, sneezing and itchy eyes. Yet, some experience worse symptoms such as feeling unwell, a runny nose, watery eyes and a cough.
Papastergiou, who owns and operates four pharmacies in downtown Toronto, said he thinks symptoms and seasonal allergies are becoming worse and affecting more people, possibly due to climate change.
“This season seems to be particularly bad,” he said, adding he has noticed an increase in patients looking for allergy treatments at his pharmacies.
“It’s hard to say if there’s one specific underlying cause… I think it’s related to weather patterns and heating,” he said.
Persia Pourshahnazari, a clinical associate professor at University of British Columbia and the division of allergy and clinical immunology, said climate change is behind the longer allergy season and worsening of people’s systems.
“As the seasons get hotter and there’s longer periods of time where it’s warmer, we are going to get longer pollination seasons,” she told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.
Other byproducts of climate change, including intense forest fire smoke, will also affect allergens, Pourshahnazari added.
“Particulates like smoke can coat pollen and other allergens and make them more immunogenic or more allergenic,” she said.
“So, unfortunately, climate change is definitely going to have an impact on allergies and allergies are probably going to get worse.”
HOW TO TACKLE SEASONAL ALLERGIES
People who want to tackle their allergies should visit an allergist, identify the allergens and then try to avoid them as much as possible.
Papastergiou said there are two common practices to deal with seasonal allergies. Washing hands frequently and showering often is an easy first step, he said.
“Pollen gets on your hands, you touch your eyes or your nose and that triggers the reaction,” Papastergiou said.
John Papastergiou is a Toronto-based pharmacist. (Submitted)
He also recommends staying indoors and closing the windows, especially in the morning when ragweed pollen levels tend to be the highest. However, if it’s a rainy day, it is safe to go outdoors, he said.
“Rain is our friend,” said Papastergiou, who also suffers from seasonal allergies. “When it rains, it washes away a lot of that pollen, so it’s a good time to go out, do your walks and everything else.”
If a person suffers “pretty badly” from allergies, Papastergiou recommends a pharmaceutical approach instead.
As of this year, pharmacists in parts of Canada including Ontario and British Columbia, are able to prescribe medication for certain minor ailment conditions, including seasonal allergies.
“The toolkit has gotten a lot bigger,” he said, emphasizing that pharmacists now have access to stronger antihistamines, intranasal steroids and other drugs to tackle allergies.
But it’s important to know which medicines to take.
Pourshahnazari, who is also an allergist and immunologist physician, said she recommends non-sedating antihistamines, which usually work for 24 hours and “don’t make people sleepy.”
“I usually recommend against the ones that have a combination with a decongestant in them, because your nose can become addicted to the decongestant component and it can have some other side effects,” she said.
Another option, which is stronger, is nasal steroid sprays, which are usually used ahead of allergy season. These sprays can also be combined with allergy pills throughout the season.
Other pharmaceutical options include allergen immunotherapy, which is when a person’s body is exposed to high doses of the allergen to build immunity with time. Pourshahnazari said this method treats the allergy at the root cause and could be done through allergy shots or tablets that melt under the tongue.
With the flu season and possible release of a new COVID-19 vaccine around the corner, Papastergiou said people should book an appointment get allergy treatment before their symptoms worsen and to avoid lineups at pharmacies.
