'Weighing our options': Ottawa open to further pause to expand assisted dying rules
The federal government is considering whether to pause its original plan to broaden the rules that govern medically assisted dying so they include patients whose only underlying condition is a mental disorder.
“We're weighing our options,” Justice Minister Arif Virani said Thursday.
It would be the second time the federal Liberals have hit pause on the plan. The first came in February, when the government decided to impose a one-year delay amid widespread public and political concern.
That decision established a new deadline of March 2024 - one that now appears in jeopardy. Cabinet will consider the input of a joint parliamentary committee, as well as medical experts and other stakeholders, Virani said.
“We'll evaluate all of that comprehensively to make a decision whether we move ahead on March 17, or whether we pause,” he told The Canadian Press in a wide-ranging interview.
Both options are “on the table,” he added.
Back in February, Virani's predecessor David Lametti said the government could have pressed ahead with its schedule, but opted instead to give medical professionals more time to prepare for the change.
“We strongly believe,” Lametti said at the time, that an extension would “provide sufficient time to ensure our health-care system protects those who may be vulnerable and support autonomy and freedom of choice.”
Medical assistance in dying was effectively legalized in Canada in 2016. Three years later, the Superior Court of Quebec declared the original criteria - adults with a “reasonable foreseeability of natural death” - unconstitutional.
Senators, too, argued that excluding those with a qualifying mental disorder was a violation of their rights. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government ultimately agreed to expand eligibility in 2021.
That ushered in a two-year sunset clause that was set to expire last March, before the Liberals moved to delay it by an extra year.
Virani says the idea is either to let the provision sunset on March 17 “or to pause it further.”
“Those are the two options that we're looking at.”
A small handful of countries in Europe already allow adults whose sole medical condition is a mental disorder to seek medical assistance in dying. Whether Canada should follow suit is a question that has sparked fierce debate.
Supporters say expanding the regime provides choice for those who are suffering and have no other options; denying it violates their rights. Some disability advocates, however, say proper mental-health supports are a better option.
Other organizations, like the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, note there is no clear medical consensus on what constitutes a “grievous and irremediable” mental illness, or on how to distinguish that from suicidality.
Virani says the first step will be to evaluate what a special joint committee of MPs and senators studying the matter will recommend. The committee was reconvened after the government imposed the original delay.
Members of the committee have adopted the report but have until the end of January to present it to the House of Commons, co-chair Rene Arseneault, a Liberal MP from Quebec, said in a statement.
“Canadians should be following what that committee recommends, because we're very keen on ensuring that the system is ready,” Virani said.
“That will inform what we do on March 17 â€¦ whether we move ahead with mental illness as a sole underlying condition - or not.”
The decision to seek medical assistance to end one's life is a “fundamental personal choice,” he added.
The government, he said, is “very actively listening” to those voices that say Canada is not ready for an expansion into mental illness.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has already committed to scrapping the expansion plans if he forms the next government.
Some Liberal MPs also oppose the idea.
Eight of them broke ranks in October and backed a Conservative private member's bill that would have amended the Criminal Code to expressly prohibit the use of a mental disorder as a basis for choosing medical help to end one's life.
The bill went down to defeat, with the majority of Liberal and NDP MPs and all Bloc Quebecois MPs opposing it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
Prince Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit Friday against the publisher of the Daily Mirror and was awarded over 140,000 pounds (US$180,000) in the first of his several lawsuits against British tabloids to go to trial.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
U.K. police 'overjoyed' that British teen missing for 6 years has been found in France
U.K. police said Friday that they are 'relieved and overjoyed' to learn that a teenager found walking along a road in southwestern France is a British boy who went missing six years ago.
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
Many Canadians have had long COVID for almost 4 years. Researchers say there's hope
Forty-two per cent of the people in Canada reporting lasting symptoms had them for a year or more, but Canadian doctors and scientists want long COVID patients to know that research is accelerating.
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.
'Weighing our options': Ottawa open to further pause to expand assisted dying rules
The federal government is considering whether to pause its original plan to broaden the rules that govern medically assisted dying so they include patients whose only underlying condition is a mental disorder.
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
A fourth person has been arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation related to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.
Where is Kremlin foe Navalny? His allies say he has been moved but they still don't know where
The whereabouts of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny remained unknown on Friday, with penitentiary officials reporting that earlier this month he was moved from the region where he was serving time, but still not disclosing where he is, the politician's allies said.
Canada
-
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
-
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
A fourth person has been arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation related to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.
-
Canada produced nearly a quarter of the global wildfire emissions in 2023: report
Canada produced 23 per cent of the global wildfire carbon emissions for 2023, according to a new report by Copernicus, an environmental observation department of the European Union’s Space program.
-
Could defence lawyers be punished for closing argument in Ibrahim Ali case?
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
'This is extremely difficult': Convicted killer of N.B. teen denied parole
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared at a parole hearing in Quebec on Monday and a day later the Parole Board of Canada made the decision to deny day parole and full parole.
World
-
U.K. police 'overjoyed' that British teen missing for 6 years has been found in France
U.K. police said Friday that they are 'relieved and overjoyed' to learn that a teenager found walking along a road in southwestern France is a British boy who went missing six years ago.
-
Denmark widens terror investigation that coincides with arrests of alleged Hamas members in Germany
Denmark is holding two people in custody and four others are the target of a terrorism investigation, a prosecutor said Friday, in a case that coincided with one arrest in the Netherlands and several in Germany of alleged Hamas members.
-
Hungary's Orban says he won't hesitate to slam the brakes on Ukraine's EU membership
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday his country will have plenty of opportunities in the future to interrupt Ukraine's process of joining the European Union, the day after the right-wing leader's stunning turnaround allowed an EU summit to move forward on bringing the war-torn country into the bloc.
-
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.
-
California regulators vote to extend Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operations through 2030
California energy regulators voted Thursday to allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to operate for an additional five years, despite calls from environmental groups to shut it down.
-
EU leaders fail to agree on a (euro)50 billion aid package for Ukraine and on renegotiation of EU budget
The European Union decided Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, a momentous moment and stunning reversal for a country at war that had struggled to find the backing for its membership aspirations and long faced obstinate opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Politics
-
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
-
Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline to introduce pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline to present the bill: March 1, 2024.
-
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
Health
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
'Weighing our options': Ottawa open to further pause to expand assisted dying rules
The federal government is considering whether to pause its original plan to broaden the rules that govern medically assisted dying so they include patients whose only underlying condition is a mental disorder.
-
What to know about abortion lawsuits being heard in U.S. courts this week
The Texas Supreme Court received a lot of attention this week when it rejected a woman's request for an immediate abortion there due to harrowing pregnancy complications. It's one of several Western states where there have been developments and court arguments this week in lawsuits over state abortion policies.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Entertainment
-
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' star says
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative said Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
Prince Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit Friday against the publisher of the Daily Mirror and was awarded over 140,000 pounds (US$180,000) in the first of his several lawsuits against British tabloids to go to trial.
-
opinion
opinion How much of Season 6 of 'The Crown' is actually accurate?
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
Business
-
Amazon, Target and more will stop selling water beads marketed to kids due to rising safety concerns
Three major retailers -- Amazon, Target and Walmart -- say they're suspending sales of water-bead products marketed to young children due to growing safety concerns.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE How Canadians' fears about the economy translate to their spending habits
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
-
Canadian home sales, listings, prices down in November from a month earlier: CREA
Home sales, prices and listings fell in November from a month earlier as many potential buyers and sellers hunkered down to wait for signs of relief on interest rates, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
Sports
-
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
-
Female soccer fans in Iran allowed into Tehran stadium for men's game. FIFA head praises progress
Female soccer fans in Iran claimed a small win Thursday in their long campaign to be allowed into stadiums to watch men's games after decades of near total exclusion and harassment.
-
Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal
Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.