'We've seen an explosion': 75 per cent of Canadian dental care providers now partaking in federal plan

OTTAWA -

More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are participating in the federal government's dental-care program.

Health Minister Mark Holland provided the update on the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) at a dental office in Ottawa on Wednesday.

What you need to know before applying for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan"This certainly exceeds anything I could have hoped for in the first three months, to have this level of participation," Holland said. "We're not stopping until we get to 100 per cent."

To date, nearly 450,000 eligible Canadians have received care under what the Liberals have billed as one of the largest social programs in Canadian history.

As part of a phased rollout, the government began accepting claims for dental coverage for seniors in May and expanded eligibility to children under the age of 18 and Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate in June.

Remaining eligible Canadians are scheduled to gain access in 2025.

While uptake has been swift for Canadians seeking help covering the costs of dental care, the federal government has faced challenges in getting oral dentists, dental hygienists and denturists to enroll.

Some have cited reservations about the program, its administrative burden, and the reimbursement structure; concerns echoed by the federal Conservatives.

Last month, in an effort to increase uptake among providers, Holland announced they'd be able to directly bill to Sun Life – who the government tapped to operate the program – for services provided on a claim-by-claim basis, without having to formally sign up for the CDCP.

This adjustment allows providers to submit claims directly and be reimbursed by electronic transfer within 48 hours of the claim's approval, or by cheque monthly.

It also means patients seeking care can more easily see the dentist of their choice rather than having to try to find an appointment with a registered dental office.

As of Wednesday, close to 19,000 oral health providers are participating, a significant boost from the number before this adaptation was offered.

According to the government, 16,612 dentists and dental specialists, 1,746 denturists, and 857 dental hygienists are currently on board.

"We've seen an explosion in provider numbers," Holland said. "More than 6,500 new providers have participated in the program using claim-by-claim… To break it down for dentists, specifically that that number is over 70 per cent, so this is huge news."

One dentist who was an early adopter of the federal offering said that while no plan is perfect from the start, the CDCP is starting to hit its stride.

"There's a lot more people coming in… And they are very emotional," said Dr. Uyen Minh Pham.

He said in his practice, the administrative work is worth it, for what his patients receive in return, the ability to have longstanding dental issues addressed.

The program, which Health Canada has sought to emphasize is not a formal insurance plan, covers a range of oral health services, such as cleanings, X-rays, cavity fillings, dentures, and root canals.

In order to qualify, you have to be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance; have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000; and have filed your tax return for the previous year.

Of note, not all applicants are eligible for 100 per cent coverage. The program reimburses a percentage of eligible expenses, depending on applicants' income level, with the remainder being a patient copay.

This has led to confusion or surprise for some patients – or "chaos and misinformation," according to the Conservatives.

In a statement to CTV News, Conservative MP and the party's health critic Stephen Ellis accused the Liberals of "lying to Canadians by calling this program 'free' to the point that dental associations have asked them to tell Canadians the truth."

The factor of having to pay a portion out of pocket is something Holland acknowledged, but said for most patients the CDCP offering makes their dental visits "deeply affordable."

"There are some instances where there's a difference between the fee guide that we have and the fees that the professional is charging, so there can be a differential there… it's called equal billing, and it's important that people understand that," the minister said.

The Conservatives have yet to say whether they'd scrap the national dental plan, or what they'd offer instead, vowing more clarity before the next election.

In a statement, the Canadian Dental Association – which previously raised concerns and made recommendations about how to improve about the program – said the federal government has addressed some of the issues they flagged with the CDCP.

"Changes through our continued advocacy have increased the comfort level of many dentists to participate in the plan," spokesperson Obii Okwelume said. "Each dentist has the autonomy and will decide whether to participate or not in the CDCP based on what is best for their patients and the capacity of their practice."

Stemming from a Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence commitment, the government estimates that once fully implemented, up to nine million low-income uninsured Canadians of all ages will be able to access more affordable dental care.

Touting its part in seeing the program become a reality, the federal NDP said that millions of Canadians will "no longer have to worry about how much they'll have to pay out of pocket to see a dentist.

"The NDP is using its power to make your life easier and more affordable," said NDP MP and party health critic Peter Julian in a statement. "We will continue to press the government to ensure people with disabilities and families are notified about the existence of the program so they can benefit from dental care when they need it."

To implement this public program, the federal government committed $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and is budgeting $4.4 billion annually going forward.