'We are getting closer': Canadian research team develops tool to minimize dialysis complications
Dialysis is considered a life-saving procedure for those experiencing kidney failure. But the treatment can lead to serious complications for patients, as it involves the use of a dialyzer, or artificial kidney, that is not entirely compatible with the human body.
Amira Abdelrasoul is a researcher and professor at the University of Saskatchewan. She and her team are currently working on a new membrane designed to minimize the complications faced by dialysis patients. Her research program is the only one in Canada that is developing this tool, she said.
“My short-term [goal] is to reduce the side-effects patients experience and enhance their quality of life,” Abdelrasoul told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.
The purpose of dialysis is to help filter toxins, waste products, salts and excessive fluids from a patient’s blood, Abdelrasoul explained. But the semi-permeable membranes used in dialyzers don’t do an adequate job of filtering contaminants from the blood, she said.
“It's not mimicking the function of healthy kidneys, so it cannot filter all the toxins,” Abdelrasoul said. “Also, the current membranes are not compatible with patients’ blood, so it leads to complications that patients experience.”
Poor filtration increases the chances of new toxins arising in the blood and can lead to a number of complications, such as blood clotting, cardiac arrest and bone diseases. The five-year survival rate for dialysis patients varies by age. According to statistics collected by the Canadian Institute for Health Information between 2007 to 2018, the five-year survival rate for Canadians aged 55 to 64 was about 51 per cent. For those aged 65 to 74, that number dropped to 39.5 per cent. Canadians aged 75 and older had a five-year survival rate of 26.2 per cent. These data do not include patients from Quebec.
Abdelrasoul and her team are currently testing different materials to use in the production of the dialyzer membrane to determine those that are best at filtering blood according to sex, age and other health conditions, including diabetes. The goal is to decrease the risk of developing acute side-effects and life-threatening chronic conditions in dialysis patients. Following this, the team will conduct clinical trials.
“We are using advanced techniques, which allow [for] real-time visualization and three-dimensional imaging at high speed,” she said. “Using those models, we are able to tune the membranes to obtain the most compatible one… to achieve the maximum efficiency of removing toxins.
“We are getting closer.”
The long-term goal, Abdelrasoul said, is to design an artificial wearable kidney that better replicates the behaviour of a properly-functioning kidney. This portable device would be the first of its kind.
Watch the full video with CTV’s Your Morning at the top of this article to learn more about the work being done by Abdelrasoul and her team.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
B.C. premier apologizes for swearing during heated question period debate
Members of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan swearing in frustration.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Teen's death on Florida ride could've been prevented: mother
The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot (131-metre) drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son's death was preventable.
Canada
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
-
Number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings on the rise
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario increase to 1,730, ICU admissions remain at 219
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario has risen to 1,730 as ICU admissions related to the virus remain stable at 219.
-
Ontario NDP try to position themselves as government in waiting ahead of election
Ontario's New Democrats are heading into the upcoming election in their strongest position in decades, and are now setting out to accomplish what they couldn't last time -- getting voters to see them as the government in waiting.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Putin says Moscow hopes for peaceful settlement
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: Russia's President Vladimir Putin says Moscow still hopes to negotiate a peaceful settlement with Ukraine, even as the fighting has continued.
-
Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, Florida sheriff says
A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to 'learn to shoot a lot better' and 'save the taxpayers money.'
-
Tigrayan forces say they are withdrawing from Ethiopia's Afar region
Tigrayan forces are fully withdrawing from Ethiopia's Afar region, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan People's Liberation Forces (TPLF) told CNN on Monday, saying the pullout should allow humanitarian aid to reach the area.
-
Woman detained in California kidnapping of baby from grandmother's home
A woman was detained Tuesday as a 'person of interest' after what authorities called inconsistencies in her statements to police about the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby who was taken from his San Francisco Bay Area home by a stranger a day earlier, police said.
-
Biden issues first pardons to three felons, commutes sentences of 75 others
U.S. President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.
-
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not 'close contact'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Politics
-
'Competing interests': Liberals raise security concerns with Emergencies Act review
A senior Liberal minister says the government has 'two competing interests' when it comes to sharing information about its use of the Emergencies Act: transparency and protecting national security.
-
Carbon-pricing too hard on Indigenous groups, small biz, too weak on industry: audit
Canada's environment commissioner says the national carbon-pricing system is disproportionately hard on Indigenous communities and small businesses and not tough enough on the biggest emitters.
-
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
-
'We are getting closer': Canadian research team develops tool to minimize dialysis complications
University of Saskatchewan professor Amira Abdelrasoul and her team are working on a new membrane designed to minimize the complications faced by dialysis patients. Her research program is the only one in Canada that is developing this tool.
-
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
Sci-Tech
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission splashes down successfully after week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station finally made its way home Monday, making a splash down landing off the coast of Florida and concluding a mission that has lasted a week longer than expected.
-
Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending US$44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for 'free speech.' There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
Entertainment
-
'Canada's sweetheart' Mattea Roach makes family proud as she vies for 16th 'Jeopardy!' win
Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach held onto her streak last night -- the eighth longest in 'Jeopardy!' history -- putting her one win closer to ascending through the ranks of the quiz show's all-time greats.
-
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
-
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Business
-
Air Canada bookings come roaring back, but business travel, fuel costs pose hurdles
Air Canada more than tripled its revenues last quarter as demand for travel revved up, though a net loss of nearly $1 billion signalled the pandemic recovery is far from complete.
-
Canadian distilleries stop producing hand sanitizer two years after start of COVID-19
Many distilleries that pivoted their operations to make hand sanitizer in the early days of COVID-19 have walked away from this side business.
-
World Bank forecasts elevated commodity prices to remain through end of 2024
The World Bank says commodity prices that reached historically elevated levels because of the war in Ukraine will remain high through the end of 2024.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Have you recently met a long-lost family member? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who recently reconnected with long-lost family members after taking a DNA test.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days - and came out victorious once again.
-
Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians
Two All England Club officials defended during a news conference Tuesday the "intensely tough and agonizing decision" to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.