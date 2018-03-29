

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Vancouver Island Health Authority has issued a warning about an invasive form of strep throat after a 13-year-old softball player from Victoria, B.C. died from the illness.

Robin Carey was attending a spring break softball camp in Parksville, B.C. last week when she started feeling flu-like symptoms. She died suddenly on Friday.

The young athlete had been a member of Softball B.C.’s Victoria Devils 2004 team.

“Robin was a great person, great teammate, and had a tremendous passion for the game of softball,” a statement on the team’s website reads. “The entire organization is shaken by this tragic occurrence and our thoughts and prayers go out to Robin’s family, friends, and teammates during this unimaginable time.”

According to Island Health, Carey had died from an invasive Group A streptococcal infection.

Although the majority of Group A streptococcus (GAS) infections cause minor illnesses such as strep throat, there are different strains that can result in more severe illness such as Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS) and necrotizing fasciitis or “flesh-eating disease.”

Carey’s death prompted the health agency and Softball B.C. to issue a notice to anyone who attended the Oceanside softball camps. Island Health’s medical officer advised anyone showing the symptoms of strep throat, which includes sore throat, fever, headache, and abdominal pain, to see a doctor for antibiotic treatment.

“Most people who are exposed to the streptococcal bug won’t get sick, or will have mild symptoms only,” the advisory said.

The illness is typically passed through direct contact such as sneezing or coughing.

Camp organizers said there haven’t been any other reports of girls showing similar symptoms. The families of children who attended the softball camp at Arbutus Meadows indoor turf field have all been notified, the camp said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Carey’s father to help him with any financial burdens that may arise, the site said.

“Robin was a loving, caring, exceptional athlete, with a larger than life personality just like her dad,” the website stated.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island