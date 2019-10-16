More than 20 companies have been named in an update to ongoing food recalls across the country for E. coli concerns.

Cracked pepper beef sirloin from Walmart stores in Ontario and Alberta, bacon-wrapped beef medallions from Overwaitea in B.C., and marinated “Miami ribs” from Pusateri’s Fine Foods in Toronto, Ont., are among dozens of consumer products recalled in an updated notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Most of the items named in the recall, first issued Oct. 12, were sold in Ontario and include a few products sold for commercial and institutional use.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor,” the notice reads. “Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.”

Other companies named in the notice include Nortown Foods in Thornhill, Ont., The Garden Basket in Markham, and Jian Hing Food Mart in Scarborough.

The update adds to a slew of recent recalls this month. In the past week, hundreds of beef and veal products and batches of diced chicken products were added to food recalls due to E. coli and listeria concerns.