Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

HONDA AND TOYOTA

Toyota Canada issued a recall Wednesday for more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.

The company said in a news release that the recalls affect 99,965 Toyota and Lexus vehicles from the 2020 to 2022 model years, including the Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, Camry, Camry Hybrid, Corolla, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid and Sienna Hybrid. Affected Lexus models include the ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 and RX450h.

Toyota said these vehicles have issues with their Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seats. The OCS sensors ensure the front airbag can deploy if it detects the weight of a passenger in the front seat, but Toyota said the sensors on these vehicles could short circuit, which can result in the airbag not deploying in an accident.

Honda Canada, meanwhile, issued a recall Thursday for nearly 300,000 Acura and Honda vehicles due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

The company said in a statement that the fuel pump impeller was improperly molded and over time, if inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

No crash or injury reports have been filed, Honda said.

Vehicle owners of both recalls will be notified by mail by February 2024.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Tom Yun and Lynn Chaya

CLARITIN DISSOLVE TABLETS

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for 10-milligram Claritin Rapid Dissolve tablets, including a 5-milligram kids' version, due to possible contamination.

According to the recall, the tablets could contain asenapine and cedar pollen.

The Drug Identification Numbers are as follows: 02508761 and 02237734

The health department said consumers should verify if the product is affected and consult a health-care provider for any health concerns.

WALLETS

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for T3 Champs Box wallets due to mould contamination.

The wallets may contain mould, leading to allergies or similar symptoms, according to the recall.

The wallets, sold in various colours, can be identified by their SKU number 1286766.

The company, W.C. Champs Canada, said more than 2,500 of these wallets were sold in Canada in four days, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 of this year.

As of Dec. 11, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the wallets and return them where purchased for a refund.

PLANT-BASED VEGAN STEAKS

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Tuesday for Misteak’s plant-based vegan steaks due to undeclared egg on the label.

The recall includes the 200-gram plant-based vegan steaks identified by the Universal Product Code 851335000209 and with the best-before date as Aug. 20, 2024.

According to the notice, the recall was triggered by the CFIA’s testing results.

The food inspection agency said customers should check if they have the vegan steaks and throw them out.

The recall said no reactions have been reported.

ANTI-FREEZE AND COLLANT

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Shell’s Rotella ELC NF Pre-diluted 50/50 Heavy Duty Anti-freeze and Coolant due to leakage, which could present a poison hazard.

The 3.785-litre anti-freeze and coolant, identified by SKU 550057739, does not meet the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations in Canada, the recall said.

The leaks from the container can result in unintentional exposure and lead to serious illness, injury or death.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Dec. 14.

Health Canada recommends consumers stop using the product and dispose of it safely.

INVERTER GENERATORS

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for A-IPOWER Inverter Generator 7100/5700 WATT due to an electrical hazard.

The recall said the generators are missing a connection between the generator frame and one output circuit conductor.

The issue goes against one of Canada’s Standards Association safety standards.

The generator can be identified by the model number GXS7100IRDC, Universal Product Code 85001688144, and was available in a red and black colour.

A hundred and twenty-four generators have been sold in Canada between September 2023 and November 2023.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Nov. 17.

Health Canada said consumers should return the item at Costco or call and arrange a pick-up.

WINDOW SHADES

Health Canada issued a recall Monday for window shades due to a strangulation hazard.

Delta Shutters' dual and roller window shades were recalled after they failed to meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.

The recall notice said that young children may pull looped cords around their necks or become entangled, which may cause strangulation.

One hundred eighty-seven units in both shades were recalled from June 2022 to November 2022.

The company said no injuries have been reported in Canada since Dec. 7.

The health ministry said customers should stop using the recalled items and contact the company for a free repair kit.