Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
HONDA AND TOYOTA
Toyota Canada issued a recall Wednesday for more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
The company said in a news release that the recalls affect 99,965 Toyota and Lexus vehicles from the 2020 to 2022 model years, including the Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, Camry, Camry Hybrid, Corolla, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid and Sienna Hybrid. Affected Lexus models include the ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 and RX450h.
Toyota said these vehicles have issues with their Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seats. The OCS sensors ensure the front airbag can deploy if it detects the weight of a passenger in the front seat, but Toyota said the sensors on these vehicles could short circuit, which can result in the airbag not deploying in an accident.
Honda Canada, meanwhile, issued a recall Thursday for nearly 300,000 Acura and Honda vehicles due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
The company said in a statement that the fuel pump impeller was improperly molded and over time, if inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.
No crash or injury reports have been filed, Honda said.
Vehicle owners of both recalls will be notified by mail by February 2024.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Tom Yun and Lynn Chaya
CLARITIN DISSOLVE TABLETS
Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for 10-milligram Claritin Rapid Dissolve tablets, including a 5-milligram kids' version, due to possible contamination.
According to the recall, the tablets could contain asenapine and cedar pollen.
The Drug Identification Numbers are as follows: 02508761 and 02237734
The health department said consumers should verify if the product is affected and consult a health-care provider for any health concerns.
WALLETS
Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for T3 Champs Box wallets due to mould contamination.
The wallets may contain mould, leading to allergies or similar symptoms, according to the recall.
The wallets, sold in various colours, can be identified by their SKU number 1286766.
The company, W.C. Champs Canada, said more than 2,500 of these wallets were sold in Canada in four days, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 of this year.
As of Dec. 11, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
Health Canada said consumers should stop using the wallets and return them where purchased for a refund.
PLANT-BASED VEGAN STEAKS
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Tuesday for Misteak’s plant-based vegan steaks due to undeclared egg on the label.
The recall includes the 200-gram plant-based vegan steaks identified by the Universal Product Code 851335000209 and with the best-before date as Aug. 20, 2024.
According to the notice, the recall was triggered by the CFIA’s testing results.
The food inspection agency said customers should check if they have the vegan steaks and throw them out.
The recall said no reactions have been reported.
ANTI-FREEZE AND COLLANT
Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Shell’s Rotella ELC NF Pre-diluted 50/50 Heavy Duty Anti-freeze and Coolant due to leakage, which could present a poison hazard.
The 3.785-litre anti-freeze and coolant, identified by SKU 550057739, does not meet the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations in Canada, the recall said.
The leaks from the container can result in unintentional exposure and lead to serious illness, injury or death.
The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Dec. 14.
Health Canada recommends consumers stop using the product and dispose of it safely.
INVERTER GENERATORS
Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for A-IPOWER Inverter Generator 7100/5700 WATT due to an electrical hazard.
The recall said the generators are missing a connection between the generator frame and one output circuit conductor.
The issue goes against one of Canada’s Standards Association safety standards.
The generator can be identified by the model number GXS7100IRDC, Universal Product Code 85001688144, and was available in a red and black colour.
A hundred and twenty-four generators have been sold in Canada between September 2023 and November 2023.
The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Nov. 17.
Health Canada said consumers should return the item at Costco or call and arrange a pick-up.
WINDOW SHADES
Health Canada issued a recall Monday for window shades due to a strangulation hazard.
Delta Shutters' dual and roller window shades were recalled after they failed to meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.
The recall notice said that young children may pull looped cords around their necks or become entangled, which may cause strangulation.
One hundred eighty-seven units in both shades were recalled from June 2022 to November 2022.
The company said no injuries have been reported in Canada since Dec. 7.
The health ministry said customers should stop using the recalled items and contact the company for a free repair kit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Czechs are coming to grips with the worst mass shooting in the country's history in which 14 died
People in the Czech capital were trying to come to grips Friday with the worst mass shooting in the country's history that left 14 dead and dozens injured.
Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia, the White House said Friday, in his latest round of executive clemencies meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Tibb's Eve is a unique N.L. holiday, and a big boost to downtown business
Tibb's Eve has become a unique tradition in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the unofficial start of holiday celebrations. And for many businesses, it has proven to be an important lifeline.
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
HSBC expects deal with RBC to close in early 2024 following federal approval
HSBC says it expects the sale of its Canadian operations to RBC to officially close in the first quarter of 2024 after the transaction passed its final hurdle on Thursday with the approval of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The worst mass shooting in Czech Republic's history, a new visa program for Canadians' extended family in Gaza and 'Fast and Furious' actor Vin Diesel was accused of sexual assault by his former assistant.
Canada
-
The high costs of wildfires in 2023: For homeowners the struggles carry on for months
Hundreds of Canadian households are still experiencing financial and emotional costs this year, after wildfires consumed an area roughly a quarter of the size of Manitoba, and forced about 200,000 from their homes. British Columbia suffered its worst wildfire season on record, with about 400 homes destroyed and more than 2.8 million hectares burned.
-
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
-
Here's what will be featured in Canada's new stamp lineup
A new lineup of postal stamps will be released in 2024, Canada Post announced, with new designs paying homage to accomplished Canadians, truth and reconciliation, national wildlife and a rare space sighting.
-
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
-
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
-
Tibb's Eve is a unique N.L. holiday, and a big boost to downtown business
Tibb's Eve has become a unique tradition in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the unofficial start of holiday celebrations. And for many businesses, it has proven to be an important lifeline.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES As the death toll passes 20,000, the UN again delays a vote on aid to Gaza
The United Nations says more than half a million people are starving in Gaza because not enough food has entered the besieged territory as Israel keeps up its blistering campaign of airstrikes and ground operations.
-
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
-
Czechs are coming to grips with the worst mass shooting in the country's history in which 14 died
People in the Czech capital were trying to come to grips Friday with the worst mass shooting in the country's history that left 14 dead and dozens injured.
-
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
-
At least 5 U.S.-funded projects in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, but most are spared
Since early October, at least five U.S.-funded community and youth projects in Gaza appear to have been damaged or destroyed, likely by the U.S.-backed Israeli military. However, both in the past and now, Israeli strikes in Gaza appear to have largely spared major infrastructure projects funded by the U.S. government, which has shared their GPS coordinates and other details with the Israeli military for years.
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
Politics
-
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance
The Liberal government is insisting that Hamas must surrender to Israel, after the armed militant group praised Canada for being one of the countries calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
-
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
-
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
Business
-
HSBC expects deal with RBC to close in early 2024 following federal approval
HSBC says it expects the sale of its Canadian operations to RBC to officially close in the first quarter of 2024 after the transaction passed its final hurdle on Thursday with the approval of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
Pornhub owner to pay $1.8M to U.S. after reaching deal with prosecutors over sex-trafficking allegation
The Montreal company that owns the world's largest pornography site has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to the United States after reaching a deal with prosecutors over a money laundering charge.
-
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Lifestyle
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
-
Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who may be cutting back on Christmas festivities this year for various reasons such as costs and morale.
-
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
Sports
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ja Morant back in Memphis, where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats
Two-time All-Star Ja Morant had a chance Thursday night to try to top a 'perfect ending.' The Memphis Grizzlies' dazzling point guard played his first game at home since the end of his 25-game suspension to start the NBA season because of his social media antics with guns.
-
Wilder and Joshua jostle for position as heavyweight scene simmers before Fury-Usyk unification bout
While Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk continue preparations for a Feb. 17 unification bout in Saudi Arabia that will determine the division's first undisputed champion this century, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are in the kingdom this weekend and fighting simply to stay relevant.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.