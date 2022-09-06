Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
Want to reduce your risk for dementia? Slap on a step counter and start tallying your steps -- you'll need between 3,800 and 9,800 each day to reduce your risk of mental decline, according to a new study.
People between the ages of 40 and 79 who took 9,826 steps per day were 50% less likely to develop dementia within seven years, the study found. Furthermore, people who walked with "purpose" -- at a pace over 40 steps a minute -- were able to cut their risk of dementia by 57% with just 6,315 steps a day.
"It is a brisk walking activity, like a power walk," said study coauthor Borja del Pozo Cruz, an adjunct associate professor at the University of Southern Denmark in Odense, Denmark, and senior researcher in health sciences for the University of Cadiz in Spain.
Even people who walked approximately 3,800 steps a day at any speed cut their risk of dementia by 25%, the study found.
"That would be enough, at first, for sedentary individuals," said del Pozo Cruz in an email.
"In fact, it is a message that doctors could use to motivate very sedentary older adults -- 4k steps is very doable by many, even those that are less fit or do not feel very motivated," he added. "Perhaps, more active and fitter individuals should aim for 10k, where we see maximum effects."
But there was a even more interesting result buried in the study, according to an editorial entitled "Is 112 the New 10,000?" published Tuesday in JAMA Neurology.
The largest reduction in dementia risk -- 62% -- was achieved by people who walked at a very brisk pace of 112 steps per minute for 30 minutes a day, the study found. Prior research has labelled 100 steps a minute (2.7 miles per hour) as a "brisk" or moderate level of intensity.
The editorial argued that individuals looking to reduce their risk of dementia focus on their walking pace over their walked distance.
"While 112 steps/min is a rather brisk cadence, '112' is conceivably a much more tractable and less intimidating number for most individuals than '10,000,' especially if they have been physically inactive or underactive," wrote Alzheimer's researchers Ozioma Okonkwo and Elizabeth Planalp in the editorial. Okonkwo is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the University of Wisconsin--Madison; Planalp is a research scientist in Okonkwo's lab.
"We do agree this is a very interesting finding," said del Pozo Cruz via email. "Our take is that intensity of stepping matters! Over and above volume. Technology could be use to track not only number of steps but also pace and so these types of metrics can also be incorporated in commercial watches. More research is needed on this."
Don't have a step counter? You can count the number of steps you take in 10 seconds and then multiply it by six -- or the number of steps you take in six seconds and multiply it by 10. Either way works. But remember, not everyone's steps are the same length, nor are their fitness levels. What might be a brisk pace for a 40-year-old may not be sustainable for a 70-year-old.
INSIDE THE STUDY
The study, also published Tuesday in JAMA Neurology, analyzed data from over 78,000 people between the ages of 40 and 79 who wore wrist accelerometers. Researchers counted each person's total number of steps per day, and then placed them into two categories: Fewer than 40 steps per minute -- which is more of an amble, like when you're walking from room to room -- and more than 40 steps per minute, or so-called "purposeful" walking. The researchers also analyzed peak performers -- those who took the most steps within 30 minutes over the course of a day (although those 30 minutes did not have to occur on the same walk).
Researchers then compared that person's steps against their diagnosis of dementia of any type seven years later. After controlling for age, ethnicity, education, sex, socio-emotional status and how many days they wore an accelerometer, researchers also factored out such lifestyle variables as poor diet, smoking, alcohol use, medication use, sleep issues and a history of cardiovascular disease.
The study did have some limitations, its authors point out -- it was only observational, so it cannot establish a direct cause and effect between walking and a lower risk of dementia. In addition, "the age range of participants may have resulted in limited dementia cases, meaning our results may not be generalizable to older populations," the study said.
"Because there are often considerable delays in dementia diagnosis, and this study did not include formal clinical and cognitive assessments of dementia, it is possible that the prevalence of dementia in the community was much higher," the authors added.
While agreeing that the findings cannot be interpreted as a direct cause and effect, "the mounting evidence in support of the benefits of physical activity for maintaining optimal brain health can no longer be disregarded," wrote Okonkwo and Planalp.
"It is time for the management of physical inactivity to be considered an intrinsic part of routine primary care visits for older adults," they added.
RESEARCH ADDS UP
Indeed, recent research published in July has found many leisure activities, such as household chores, exercise, adult education classes and visiting with family and friends, affected dementia risk in middle-aged people.
Adults who were highly engaged in physical activity such as frequent exercise had a 35% lower risk of developing dementia compared with people who were the least engaged in these activities, researchers found.
Regularly doing household chores lowered risk by 21% while daily visits with family and friends lowered the risk of dementia by 15%, when compared with people who were less engaged.
Everyone in the study benefited from the protective effect of physical and mental activities, whether or not they had a family history of dementia, researchers found.
Another study published in January found that exercise may slow dementia in active older people whose brains already showed signs of plaques, tangles and other hallmarks of Alzheimer's and other cognitive diseases.
That study found exercise boosts levels of a protein known to strengthen communication between brain cells via synapses, which may be a key factor in keeping dementia at bay.
"Dementia is preventable to a great extent," said del Pozo Cruz. "Physical activity as well as other lifestyle behaviors such lack of alcohol and smoking, maintaining a healthy diet and weight and sleep can put you on the right track to avoid dementia."
Background
Editor's Note: Before beginning any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you experience pain.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Suspect in Sask. stabbings possibly sighted on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP
Police in Saskatchewan said authorities received a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation over the weekend.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Justin Bieber suspends world tour over health reasons following Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates for his world tour, saying he is taking a break from performing due to health reasons.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.
Canada
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbings possibly sighted on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP
Police in Saskatchewan said authorities received a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation over the weekend.
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.
-
Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know a man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry today he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
-
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
World
-
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
-
Putin attends joint military drills with China, others
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday attended sweeping war games in his country's far east involving troops from China and other nations, in a show of military muscle amid the tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine.
-
Taiwan leader cites threat of Chinese 'cognitive warfare'
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday that China is conducting 'cognitive warfare' by spreading misinformation in addition to its regular incursions into nearby waters and airspace intended at intimidating the self-governing island.
-
'Fat Leonard' escapes house arrest in San Diego: police
The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the 'Fat Leonard' corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.
-
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
-
Victims of Puget Sound floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound, killing 10.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau holding affordability-focused cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a multi-day meeting with members of the federal cabinet to plot out their plans for the fall, with a focus on affordability. The retreat, happening in Vancouver, is in part about 'putting forward solutions to make a difference for Canadians,' he said.
-
Voting wraps up in Conservative leadership race ahead of Saturday convention
With its leadership election wrapping up Saturday, the clock is ticking towards the final deadline for Conservative party members to have their say.
-
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen won't be running in next election
As the Conservative party prepares to welcome a new leader this week, its interim leader says she won't be running in the next federal election.
Health
-
Juul to pay nearly US$440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly US$440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
-
India and China clear needle-free COVID-19 vaccines
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.
-
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Sci-Tech
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
-
Webb telescope captures stunning new image of young stars in the Tarantula Nebula
A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.
-
What to expect at Apple's 'far out' iPhone 14 event
Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company's annual September keynote event on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles and Chris Pine 'spit take'? 'Don't Worry Darling,' we'll explain
The latest internet conversation connected to the film 'Don't Worry Darling' involves stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine and an (alleged) spit-take.
-
Red carpets are back at TIFF, but big questions loom about the future of cinema
A motorcade of Hollywood glitterati and steady flow of cinematic hype descends on the Toronto International Film Festival this week, but a dark cloud looms over the celebration as the battered movie industry faces crucial questions about its future.
-
Justin Bieber suspends world tour over health reasons following Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates for his world tour, saying he is taking a break from performing due to health reasons.
Business
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide
The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.
-
Germany plans to drop mask-wearing mandate on planes
The German government plans to drop a requirement for people to wear masks on flights to and from the country, though the health minister said Tuesday that it could be reimposed if coronavirus cases rise sharply.
-
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to 'suggestive' photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
Sports
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
U.S. Open: Tiafoe ousts Nadal, Jannik Sinner beats Ivashka
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam winning streak Monday and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time.
-
Prince Harry, Meghan in Germany to promote Invictus Games
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday where they promoted the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.
Autos
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
U.S. Student pilot lands plane on highway following malfunction
Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night.
-
Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom
Canada is poised to become a major supplier of lithium in North America as the auto industry transitions from fossil fuel to electric vehicles over the next few years, and a mine in northern Manitoba is ready to take advantage.