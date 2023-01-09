Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
Melanoma is one of the few cancers on the rise in cases in Canada, and now a new study has found one way to potentially lower the risk of getting the life-threatening disease.
New research conducted by dermatologists at the University of Eastern Finland in collaboration with Kuopio University Hospital in Finland found that people who regularly take vitamin D supplementation are at a lower risk for melanoma, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
Melanoma is a potentially deadly form of skin cancer and it was estimated 9,000 Canadians were diagnosed with the illness in 2022, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.
While vitamin D is known to be naturally manufactured through the skin by the sun, the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention, a U.S.-based organization, advises that adults and children should avoid intentional exposure to the harmful UV radiation of sun rays, which are known to cause skin cancers, and instead use diet and supplementation to get adequate levels of the fat-soluble vitamin.
In the study, dermatologists discovered the power of the supplementation by analyzing the background information and medical history of 498 recruited adults who were at risk for any kind of skin cancer, as well as performed an examination of their skin.
Based on this, the patients were classified into varying levels of skin cancer risk categories starting at low, moving to moderate risk, and up to high risk.
Examples of skin cancers the patients were at risk for included basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, or melanoma, which is one of the most common cancer types found in young Canadian adults aged 15 to to 49.
Patients were also split into three categories based on their consumption of oral vitamin D supplements: non-users, occasional users, and regular users.
What the researchers found was that those who fell into the regular consumption category had considerably less cases of melanoma, compared to those who did not take vitamin D.
They also found that the severity of skin cancer was considerably better for those supplementing the sunshine vitamin, compared to non-users, and that the risk for melanoma among regular users was decreased by more than half compared to non-users of the supplement.
One of the study researchers, Ilkka Harvima, a professor of Dermatology and Allergology of the University of Eastern Finland, said the press release for the study that it is still unknown what the optimal dosage of oral vitamin D is for the best benefits.
For Canadians, public health guidelines recommend that children and adults ages nine to 70 take 600 IU (15 mcg) of vitamin D per day, with the highest intake level tolerated being 4000 IU (100 mcg) daily.
The fat-soluble vitamin is also known to help the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus which are critical to strong healthy bones, as well as offer other health benefits known such as reducing cancer cell growth, control infections, and reduce inflammation.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Loss of pollinators leading to drop in healthy food production and more excess deaths: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
The Toronto Humane Society's Hannah Sotropa shares her tips for new dog owners who were gifted a furry friend over the holidays with CTVNews.ca.
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media
Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation as he promotes a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls.
Chief: Student wounded teacher while she was teaching class
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Canada
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
-
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
World
-
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president.
-
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
-
Chief: Student wounded teacher while she was teaching class
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
-
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.
-
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.
-
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations 'demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.'
Politics
-
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
-
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
-
Canada sanctions Iranian entities and officials, citing misinformation
Canada has imposed another round of sanctions, punishing three Iranian entities and two leaders Ottawa blames for propagating misinformation.
Health
-
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
-
B.C. speeding up registration for internationally trained nurses
New funding to assess applications from internationally trained nurses could see candidates registered to work in British Columbia in months instead of years, officials announced Monday.
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Sci-Tech
-
Virgin Orbit launches 9 satellites into space from U.K.
A modified jumbo jet carried a Virgin Orbit rocket from the U.K. and released it into space from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, marking the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from Western Europe.
-
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable.
-
Loss of pollinators leading to drop in healthy food production and more excess deaths: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
Entertainment
-
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid
Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd., the 'Anarchy in the U.K.' singer said on Monday.
-
Prince Harry says royals got into bed with tabloid press 'devil'
Prince Harry has said he had made public his rifts with the Royal Family and taken on the press to try to help the monarchy and change the media, the latter described by his father King Charles III as a 'suicide mission.'
-
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child
'Homeland' star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year.
Business
-
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
-
Bank CEOs say higher credit requirements manageable following regulator boost
Canadian bank CEOs say they're able to adapt to the higher credit requirements the banking regulator has set in preparation for more uncertain economic times ahead.
-
Energy price volatility to continue in 2023 amid geopolitical uncertainty: Deloitte
Deloitte's energy, oil and gas price forecast released Monday says energy prices will likely be volatile in the first quarter of 2023 as geopolitical uncertainty continues.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to pitch to post-pandemic visitors
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Sports
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
-
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
-
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.