Vitamin C skincare serum seen on TikTok recalled due to laceration risk

Health Canada is asking the public to immediately stop using skincare brand Vichy’s LiftActiv Peptide-C single-use 1.8 ml ampoules due to the possibility of lacerations.

The French product, which has been featured in a number of skincare TikTok videos with hundreds of thousands of views, is packaged in a sterile glass ampoule, which over time and under certain storage conditions, can become brittle, according to the government recall notice.

This “does not ensure their safe opening and can present a risk of laceration when opening the ampoules,” the notice issued on Wednesday said.

Vichy, which has sold 752,110 units of the products in Canada between March 2020 and May 2022, has received 23 reports involving laceration incidents in Canada as of June 27, 2022.

All batches for LiftActiv Collagen Specialist Box Noel 2021 (UPC 065519932914), LiftActive Collagen Specialist Brand Animation Box 2021 (UPC 065519930033), LiftActive Peptide-C Ampoules 10 x 1.8 ml (UPC 3337875702508), and single 1.8 ml samples (UPC 30157880), have been recalled. The UPC codes can be found on the packaging cartons.

Consumers can contact Vichy Canada at 1-888-458-4249 during work hours on weekdays for refund options, or visit their website at vichy.ca.