

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Public health authorities are saying visits to Montreal's four supervised drug injections sites have more than doubled since they opened last summer.

There were about 1,200 visits to the four sites during their first full month of operation last July, while visits jumped to more than 2,500 in April and May of this year.

The report by Montreal's public health department says a total of 876 people made use of the four sites between June 19, 2017 and May 21, 2018, for a total of 21,265 visits.

Three of Montreal's supervised drug injection sites are located at fixed locations around the downtown area while the fourth is inside a vehicle that drives around the city in order to reach drug users where they are located.

Montreal became the second Canadian city after Vancouver to offer locations for people to inject hard drugs under medical supervision.

City police say crime rates have not increased in the neighbourhoods that host the three fixed injection sites.