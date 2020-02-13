Full coverage CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Japan confirms 12 Canadians on cruise ship infected with novel coronavirus
279 Canadians aboard cruise ship now in Cambodia after entry refused elsewhere
Fallout from death of Chinese doctor turning into major challenge for Xi Jinping
Virus cases surge after China revises way count is tallied
Canadian research officials return from Geneva with plan to tackle COVID-19
Budget watchdog slashes economic growth projections, partly blames coronavirus
Dentists worried about shortage of masks in light of new coronavirus outbreak
Worried about your upcoming cruise? This infectious disease expert has some advice: don't be
Jump in fatal coronavirus cases as WHO warns 'too early' to predict end of outbreak